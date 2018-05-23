Uncle pours acid on niece who ended their sexual relationship

news

Some youths in Agulu, Anambra State, have apprehended a man, Samuel Onyekwelu, who reportedly poured acid on his niece, Chinyere Okeke.

Many online news platform gathered that the uncle also attacked Chinedu Anagor, who had planned to marry her in June 2018.

Anagor was riding on a motorcycle with wife-to-be on Friday, May 18, 2018, when a jealous uncle attacked them both.

According to more reports, a spiritual cleansing was held for Samuel Onyekwelu and his niece in the year 2017, but it had failed to put an end to the taboo.

The illicit relationship started experiencing threats after Okeke fell in love with another man, Chinedu Anagor.

Both have been taken to a hospital for treatment following the attack while a mob surrendered the attacker to the police.

Images circulating social media has revealed nasty body injuries to the victims who appeared badly disfigured.