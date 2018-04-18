Home > Gist > Metro >

Ugandan President intends to ban oral sex

Museveni Ugandan President intends to ban oral sex, says the mouth is for eating[video]

At a press conference held recently, the East African President warned that his administration would not countenance the practice. He said aside the immorality oral sex could lead to infections.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ugandan President intends to ban oral sex play

Ugandan President intends to ban oral sex
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Controversial Ugandan president, Yoweri Museveni has made the headlines again after hinting that his administration intends to ban oral sex because the mouth is for eating and not for sex.

The news has gone viral taking dominance in international media.

Historically, President Museveni has been described as a tyrant and autocrat because of his hard stance on issues bothering on morality and the fact that he has held onto power for over three decades, as well as his declaration of interest in contesting the next election after Machiavellian removal of ceiling on presidential terms.

At a press conference held recently, the East African leader is quoted as saying: “Let me take this opportunity to warn our people publicly about the wrong practices indulged in and promoted by some of the outsiders.

Ugandan President intends to ban oral sex play

Ugandan President intends to ban oral sex

 

READ MORE: Man demands return of 24-cow bride price after realizing his wife was not a virgin

“One of them is what they call oral sex. The mouth is for eating, not for sex. We know the address of sex, we know where sex is.

“You push the mouth there, you can come back with worms and they enter your stomach because that is a wrong address.”

Knowing very well the kind of president Museveni is and the fact that his administration passed a law criminalizing gay relationships and practices in Uganda, it will not be surprising to see a bill laid in the country parliament to criminalise oral sex.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 'Part-time Job' Police shoot to death a pastor who doubles as armed robberbullet
2 Swiss Golden EFCC nabs ponzi scheme owners accused of scamming 7,000...bullet
3 No Time Makerere University sends staff packing for sucking...bullet

Metro

Raping a minor could land you in jail for life
In Lagos Court remands applicant over alleged defilement of 12-year-old girl
By Fire, By Force Man killed for rejecting sexual advances from homosexual friend
Mr Agbaje, you are under arrest...
In Lagos Artist, 37, docked for allegedly defrauding woman of N90, 000 shop rent
Polygamous man stabbed to death while trying to calm fighting wives
Bloody Polygamous man stabbed to death while trying to calm fighting wives