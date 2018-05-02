Home > Gist > Metro >

Abimbola Oyeyemi, revealed that the suspects were arrested on Saturday, April 28, 2018, after the victim filed a complaint with the police.

The suspects, Abiodun Ishola (19) and Kehinde Oloyede (18) play

The suspects, Abiodun Ishola (19) and Kehinde Oloyede (18)

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested two teenagers, Abiodun Ishola (19) and Kehinde Oloyede (18), for allegedly gang-raping a 14-year-old girl in Obantoko.

The Public Relations Officer for the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, revealed that the suspects were arrested on Saturday, April 28, 2018, after the victim filed a complaint with the police.

ALSO READ: Nigerian teenager, 3 others face extradition for gang rape

Mr Oyeyemi said that the victim who is an apprentice at a hairdressing salon disclosed that she had been on her way to the shop but was unaware of the fact that movement had been restricted due to sanitation exercise.

He added that Ishola, who had been sitting in front of his father’s house informed her of the restriction of movement and invited her to wait until the end of the exercise at their house.

According to the victim, Ishola took her bag into the house while she waited outside.

By the time she was ready to leave, Ishola asked her to go and collect her bag from inside the house.

Upon entering the house, the victim realised too late that Ishola had sent for Kehinde who joined them and raped her.

According to the reports, the victim’s screams reportedly attracted people who eventually came to her rescue

“On interrogation, they both confessed to the commission of the crime. The victim has been taken to the General Hospital for medical examination,” Oyeyemi  added.

Teenage girl arraigned for allegedly luring her girlfriend for gang-raping

A 16-year-old girl (name withheld) was on Thursday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly luring her friend to a hotel for gang-raping.

The accused, a student, who resides at Alagbado, a Lagos suburb, is being tried for conspiracy.

The prosecutor, Insp. Clifford Ogu told the court that the offence was committed on March 26 at Mega Funds Hotel, Alagbado.

Ogu said the accused lured her friend (name withheld) to meet a boy at the hotel where she was allegedly gang-raped by four men now at large.

ALSO READ: Two teenagers raped by suspected cultists, bodies dumped in bush

The offence contravened Section 410 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Taiwo Akanni, granted the accused bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Akanni adjourned the case until May 17 for mention. 

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
