Two people have been reported dead following an attack by armed robbers on a Union Bank branch in Ekiti state.

According to the reports, the attack took place on Thursday, May 11, 2018, in Ilawe-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Instablog9ja reports that the operation which reportedly lasted for over an hour, saw a policeman and a bank staff shot and killed. Another bank worker was also shot in the arm.

This robbery attack comes barely one month after another bank was attacked in Ifaki-Ekiti in which a police inspector was reportedly killed.

In the previous attack, the robbers reportedly stormed the back located close to the Alawe’s Palace, at about 2.45 pm.

During the operation which reportedly lasted for an hour, the robbers used dynamite to blast open the bank’s security door with dynamite in order to gain entrance.

According to the reports, a blue colour Toyota Camry car parked in the vicinity of the bank was also blown up in the process.

May the souls of the deceased rest in peace.

2 policemen reportedly killed in fresh bank robbery

Two policemen have reportedly been killed by armed robbers who attacked a bank in Ekiti State.

It was gathered that the armed gang raided a First Bank branch in Ifaki Ekiti on Thursday, April 19.

Details are still scanty but reports said there may be more casualties in the incident.

This is coming 14 days after at least 30 armed robbers attacked six commercial banks in Offa, Kwara state, killing at least 17 people.

The affected financial institutions are; Union Bank, Eco Bank, Guarantee Trust Bank, First Bank, Zenith Bank and Ibolo Micro Finance Bank.

The assailant also opened fire on the Owode Police station in the town leaving scores of officer dead.

The police have since arrested 19 suspects in connection with the Offa robbery.