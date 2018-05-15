Home > Gist > Metro >

Robbery attack on Union bank Ekiti leaves two dead

Victims Of Circumstance Robbery attack on Union bank Ekiti leaves two dead

This robbery attack comes barely one month after another bank was attacked in Ifaki-Ekiti in which a police inspector was reportedly killed.

  • Published:
Two reportedly killed in Ekiti bank robbery play

Two reportedly killed in Ekiti bank robbery

(instagram)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Two people have been reported dead following an attack by armed robbers on a Union Bank branch in Ekiti state.

According to the reports, the attack took place on Thursday, May 11, 2018, in Ilawe-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

ALSO READ: Many reportedly killed as armed robbers raid 5 banks

Instablog9ja reports that the operation which reportedly lasted for over an hour, saw a  policeman and a bank staff shot and killed. Another bank worker was also shot in the arm.

This robbery attack comes barely one month after another bank was attacked in Ifaki-Ekiti in which a police inspector was reportedly killed.

In the previous attack, the robbers reportedly stormed the back located close to the Alawe’s Palace, at about 2.45 pm.

During the operation which reportedly lasted for an hour, the robbers used dynamite to blast open the bank’s security door with dynamite in order to gain entrance.

According to the reports, a blue colour Toyota Camry car parked in the vicinity of the bank was also blown up in the process.

May the souls of the deceased rest in peace.

2 policemen reportedly killed in fresh bank robbery

Two policemen have reportedly been killed by armed robbers who attacked a bank in Ekiti State.

It was gathered that the armed gang raided a First Bank branch in Ifaki Ekiti on Thursday, April 19.

play

Details are still scanty but reports said there may be more casualties in the incident.

This is coming 14 days after at least 30 armed robbers attacked six commercial banks in Offa, Kwara state, killing at least 17 people.

play

The affected financial institutions are; Union BankEco BankGuarantee Trust BankFirst BankZenith Bank and Ibolo Micro Finance Bank.

ALSO READPolice drag hotel owner, staff, guests to court over Offa robbery

The assailant also opened fire on the Owode Police station in the town leaving scores of officer dead.

The police have since arrested 19 suspects in connection with the Offa robbery.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Video Pastor fondles his manhood as congregants wave their pantiesbullet
2 Baby Boys EFCC ends luxurious life of Lekki Yahoo Boys nabbed with...bullet
3 Yahoo Plus Wealth seeker uses sister's son for money ritualsbullet

Related Articles

In Ekiti 2 policemen reportedly killed in fresh bank robbery [Graphic Photos]
Bravery Turns Disaster UNICAL student killed while struggling with masked armed robber
Offa Robbery Attack Colleague celebrates super vigilante killed while fighting thieves
Day Of Reckoning Manufacturer of fake wine, whiskey, nabbed by police
Fanatic Spartacus inspired cultist nabbed in Ogun
#EndSARS Anti-Robbery Squad officials fingered in assault, death of another man
On Your Own Police ignore distress call made by Delta robbery victims
Game Over Baby boy life ends for Bayelsa drug lord nabbed with bags of weed
Unfortunate Little kid shot dead during NDLEA Lagos Island drug raid
Criminal Mind 20-year-old 'Spirit' nabbed for armed robbery

Metro

Stubborn Fly Man torn in two after hanging on train despite warnings
The rescued children
In Lagos 24 children rescued from illegal orphanage
Whisanu Srisanao
Madness In Practice This man cut his penis after getting excited over porn
StillBroke Brand launches underwear worldwide