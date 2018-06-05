Home > Gist > Metro >

Two pickpockets brutalised in Abule Egba, Lagos State

End Of The Road Pickpockets get a taste of jungle justice

The pair can be seen begging for mercy as they receive unexpected slaps from an angry mob surrounding them.

Jungle Justice is common in Nigeria

(Vanguard)
Two pickpockets met their waterloo today, June 4, 2018, at U-Turn bus Stop, Abule Egba, Lagos.

The young boys that look to be teenagers received a healthy dose of jungle justice from their captors.

Some part of their ordeal was captured in a video clip which has been making the rounds on social media and shared by Instablog9ja.

 

The situation of the young thieves remain unclear but as you may know, many have been killed for less in Nigeria.

Pickpocket steals from policewoman during interrogation

In a show of stupid bravado, a 28-year-old man, Deji Ayoola, was arrested by the police in Lagos State for picking people's pocket, allegedly stole money from the policewoman while he was being interrogated at the police station.

The unrepentant Deji Ayoola play

The unrepentant Deji Ayoola

(Punch)

 

According to reports, Ayoola had earlier been arrested by the men of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), of the Lagos State Police Command in the Ojodu Berger area of the state, for allegedly stealing a wallet from a  passenger and was being interrogated at the RRS office in Alausa, Ikeja, when he stylishly stole the sum of N1,200, which had fallen from the policewoman’s pocket.

It was gathered that when the money dropped on the floor, the suspect allegedly picked it and was about putting it into his pocket but was exposed by other suspects who were also undergoing interrogation.

(pulse.ng)

