Two pickpockets brutalised in Abule Egba, Lagos State

Two pickpockets met their waterloo today, June 4, 2018, at U-Turn bus Stop, Abule Egba, Lagos.

The young boys that look to be teenagers received a healthy dose of jungle justice from their captors.

Some part of their ordeal was captured in a video clip which has been making the rounds on social media and shared by Instablog9ja.

The pair can be seen begging for mercy as they receive unexpected slaps from an angry mob surrounding them.

The situation of the young thieves remain unclear but as you may know, many have been killed for less in Nigeria.

Pickpocket steals from policewoman during interrogation

In a show of stupid bravado, a 28-year-old man, Deji Ayoola, was arrested by the police in Lagos State for picking people's pocket, allegedly stole money from the policewoman while he was being interrogated at the police station.

According to reports, Ayoola had earlier been arrested by the men of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), of the Lagos State Police Command in the Ojodu Berger area of the state, for allegedly stealing a wallet from a passenger and was being interrogated at the RRS office in Alausa, Ikeja, when he stylishly stole the sum of N1,200, which had fallen from the policewoman’s pocket.

