Home > Gist > Metro >

Two labourers jailed for stealing yam

Petty Thief Court jails 2 labourers for 6 months for stealing yam

Yaqub warned them to desist from committing crimes and ordered that the tubers of yam be returned to the owner.

  • Published:
Nigeria is the largest yam producing country in the world play

Nigeria is the largest yam producing country in the world

(Google)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Mararaba Grade 1 Area Court, Aso Pada in Nasarawa State, on Friday, December 29 sentenced two labourers to six months imprisonment each for stealing 50 tubers of yam.

The judge, Upside Yaqub, however, gave the convicts, Habibu Kabiru, 25; and Salisu Hamidu, 22, both residents of Old Orange Market Mararaba, an option of N5, 000 fine each.

Yaqub warned them to desist from committing crimes and ordered that the tubers of yam be returned to the owner.

The convicts had pleaded guilty to a four-count charge of criminal conspiracy, trespass, mischief and theft.

Following the guilty plea, the Prosecutor, Agabi Auta, urged the court to try them summarily under Section 347 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

Earlier, Auta had told the court that the complainant, Utume Clement of Kudu village, Mararaba, reported the incident at the ‘A’ Division Police Station, Mararaba, on December 22.

He said that the convicts and one Musa Iliya, now at large, went to the complainant’s farm at Kudu village, Mararaba, and harvested 50 tubers of yam.

The prosecutor said the convicts were apprehended while trying to put the yam in a sack and were handed over to the police immediately.

He said the offences contravened Sections 79, 347, 348 and 287 of the Penal Code.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Ironic This white man has been posing as a Nigerian Prince to scam peoplebullet
2 Dishonouring the Dead Zimbabwean man caught having sex with prostitute...bullet
3 Feeling like a baller? Here are some of Lagos’ havens of sophisticationbullet

Related Articles

Local Thieves 2 Turkey thieves got the beating of their lives in Anambra [Video]
Extreme Poverty Hungry civil servant hawks groundnut to survive in Benue
Poverty In The Land 5 persons die during stampede for N500 in Katsina
Hunger In The Land Man disgraced after he was caught stealing yams in Onitsha
Desperate Times Man bags 3 years imprisonment for stealing foodstuffs
Buhari Police search for officer who vowed to kill 200 if President dies
War Monger 'I will kill 200 Nigerians if President Buhari dies' - Police officer threatens
End Of The Wicked Kwara court remands 2 guards in prison for alleged murder

Metro

Domestic Violence
Violent Love Man in court for beating girl to a pulp for refusing to go out with him
Pope Francis has vowed to eradicate clerical extravagance in Vatican City
Desperate Times Unemployed woman allegedly carts away church property
Boiling Vinegar
Mother Like This Court remands mother in prison for allegedly pouring hot water on son
Travel Tips Top 3 destinations to ring in 2018