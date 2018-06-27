Pulse.ng logo
Two generator thieves made to bath in muddy water

Disgrace Generator thieves made to bath in muddy water [Video]

A video clip of the incident shared by Instablog9ja shows the suspects stripped and forced to roll in muddy water, which is in ready supply in the area.

  • Published:
Jungle Justice is common in Nigeria play

Jungle Justice is common in Nigeria

(Vanguard)
Two generator thieves got horrid treatments at Awoyaya area of Ajah, Lagos State after being caught during an attempt to steal a generator.

A video clip of the incident shared by Instablog9ja shows the suspects stripped and forced to roll in muddy water, which is in ready supply in the area due to the flooding during the rainy season.

See the video clip:

Two generator thieves being punished, today, at Awoyaya, Ajah, Lagos

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

 

Their clothes were also soaked in the same puddle before they were finally marched off to be reported to some form of security agency in the area.

This can be seen as another form of jungle justice but they can at least be grateful that their lives were spared as others have been beaten and killed for less.

Motorcyclist accused of robbery, burnt to death by mob

A  commercial motorcyclist was reportedly burnt to death by an angry mob at Finger bus stop along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway on Wednesday, September 28.

The victim whose identity is yet to be ascertained and a passenger of his, are alleged to have robbed some pedestrians in the area and were attempting to escape when they were apprehended.

Some policemen on patrol chased after the fleeing suspects during which the passenger was shot. The unidentified man fell off the motorcycle and was immediately arrested, PUNCH Metroreports.

Meanwhile, an angry mob had amassed and waylaid the Okada rider, beat him to stupor and set him ablaze before the police could intervene.

The suspect, as well as his motorcycle, were reportedly burnt beyond recognition.

An eyewitness told PUNCH Metro, “The two wanted to escape on the motorcycle after dispossessing some pedestrians of their belongings. They were armed with guns. When the policemen intercepted them, the motorcyclist did not stop.

“But a mob waylaid him, beat him to stupor and set him on fire.”

When reached, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Dolapo Badmos, said she had not heard of the incident and would need to verify.

