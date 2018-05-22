news

A Twitter User has revealed the alleged abduction of his sister and her twin babies.

According to the User with Twitter name Ahmed Deedat, who shared the post today, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, his sister was abducted yesterday, Monday, May 21, 2018.

The young man urged friends and wellwishers to pray for her safe return in his post.

See his post below:

In a similar occurrence, we earlier reported that the wife of a commissioner in Zamfara and six children have been abducted by gunmen in the early hours of Tuesday at Gurbin Bore village in the state, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The abductors reportedly attacked the home of the Commissioner of Youths, Sports and Skills Acquisition, Alhaji Abdullahi Gurbin Bore in the village located in Zurmi Local Government at about 1:30am.

The commissioner, who confirmed the attack to newsmen in Gusau, said the abductors took away his wife and their three children, and three other relatives.

“They have not yet demanded for any ransom from us. In fact, we have not discussed anything with them, but we have reported the matter to security agencies,” he said.