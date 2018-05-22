Home > Gist > Metro >

Woman, twin babies reportedly abducted in Zamfara

Ahmed Deedat, who shared the post today, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, revealed that his sister was abducted yesterday, Monday, May 21, 2018.

Gunmen abduct Commissioner’s wife, 6 children play

(Daily Trust)
A Twitter User has revealed the alleged abduction of his sister and her twin babies.

ALSO READ: Gunmen kidnap man of God in Rivers

The young man urged friends and wellwishers to pray for her safe return in his post.

See his post below:

Twitter User discloses that his sister was kidnapped in Zamfara play

Twitter User discloses that his sister was kidnapped in Zamfara

(twitter)

 

In a similar occurrence, we earlier reported that the wife of a commissioner in Zamfara and six children have been abducted by gunmen in the early hours of Tuesday at Gurbin Bore village in the state, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The abductors reportedly attacked the home of the Commissioner of Youths, Sports and Skills Acquisition, Alhaji Abdullahi Gurbin Bore in the village located in Zurmi Local Government at about 1:30am.

ALSO READ: Teacher kidnapped by unknown gunmen

The commissioner, who confirmed the attack to newsmen in Gusau, said the abductors took away his wife and their three children, and three other relatives.

“They have not yet demanded for any ransom from us. In fact, we have not discussed anything with them, but we have reported the matter to security agencies,” he said.

