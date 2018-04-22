Home > Gist > Metro >

Twitter User says he disqualified job seekers for not having PVC

Yeh Or Nah? Twitter User disqualified job seekers for not having PVC

How to get your PVC before 2019 general elections play

Permanent Voter's Cards (PVC)

(Premium Times)
So Twitter is in a tailspin over a Tweet shared by a Twitter User, Omotayo Afolayan.

The Tweet User revealed that he had been asked by a friend to conduct job interviews and one of his criterion's was to have a PVC.

ALSO READ: How to get your voters' card before 2019 elections

According to him, there were nine candidates that turned up for the interview and he disqualified three of them for not having their Permanent Voters Card.

A Permanent Voter's Card being tested on a card reader meant for use in Nigeria's upcoming general elections. play

A Permanent Voter's Card being tested on a card reader meant for use in Nigeria's upcoming general elections.

(Twitter)

 

And Afolayan says that is only the beginning.

See his Tweet below:

 

As we noted earlier, his tweet threw Twitter Nigeria into a tailspin, arguing for and against Afolayan's stand.

INEC uncovers illegal registration center in Kwara play

Permanent Voters' Cards (Illustration).

(Premium Times)

 

See some reactions below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ALSO READ: 2 INEC staffs fired for stealing PVC

 

 

 

And it goes on and on. What do you think of his move in the general scheme of things, considering where Nigeria is politically?

