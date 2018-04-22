news

So Twitter is in a tailspin over a Tweet shared by a Twitter User, Omotayo Afolayan.

The Tweet User revealed that he had been asked by a friend to conduct job interviews and one of his criterion's was to have a PVC .

According to him, there were nine candidates that turned up for the interview and he disqualified three of them for not having their Permanent Voters Card .

And Afolayan says that is only the beginning.

See his Tweet below:

As we noted earlier, his tweet threw Twitter Nigeria into a tailspin, arguing for and against Afolayan's stand.

See some reactions below:

And it goes on and on. What do you think of his move in the general scheme of things, considering where Nigeria is politically?