Trophy Lager salutes Super Eagles, calls for renewed support

news

Trophy, a popular lager on the stable of International Breweries Plc, a part of the world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev, (AB InBev) has said it is proud to have supported the National Football Team of Nigeria in Russia even though the team lost to Argentina which ultimately ended their participation at the mundial.

According to the premium brand, the Nigerian national football team paraded one of the youngest teams at this year’s World Cup and played some of the most exciting football, which won them admirers and plaudits around the world.

Trophy said it is confident that the team will be world beaters in couple of years from now, even as it called on Nigerians to continue to support them.

Trophy had put in place a few activities to rally support for the team, before and during the World Cup. Among these activities are, #RaiseATrophy campaign, which was aimed at supporting the team at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The campaign was undergirded by the belief that when confronted by challenges, Nigerians have always risen to the occasion and achieved the impossible as evidenced by its being the first African team to win the football Olympic gold medal, among other feats.

The National Team had shown this spirit when it shrugged off the defeat to Croatia to beat Iceland comfortably.

Trophy lager also unveiled the biggest World Cup trophy monument at the National Stadium in Lagos on the 14 June 2018. The monument was built with Trophy cans that were collected from fans at outlets across the country.

The brand recently launched the Belief Anthem, a catchy and inspirational song that encourage the national team to ‘Bring Back the Trophy’, composed and performed by Adekunle Gold and Mayorkun and produced by the award-winning beat maker, Cobhams Asuquo.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SI3L_WXJ3SE&feature=youtu.be

As the team prepares to return home, the anthem is expected to reignite belief in the National Team to bring home the World Cup trophy in no distant time.

“The Nigerian Team may not have progressed to bring the World Cup trophy home, but we will continue to raise the Trophy lager beer to the team for putting up a good fight. Cheers to the National Team,” the Marketing Manager, Funso Elubeku said.