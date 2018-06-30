Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Trophy Lager salutes Super Eagles, calls for renewed support

Trophy Lager Beer brand salutes gallant Super Eagles, calls for renewed support

According to the premium brand, the Nigerian national football team played some of the most exciting football.

  • Published:
Trophy Lager salutes Super Eagles, calls for renewed support play

Trophy Lager salutes Super Eagles, calls for renewed support

(Trophy )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Trophy, a popular lager on the stable of International Breweries Plc, a part of the world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev, (AB InBev) has said it is proud to have supported the National Football Team of Nigeria in Russia even though the team lost to Argentina which ultimately ended their participation at the mundial.

According to the premium brand, the Nigerian national football team paraded one of the youngest teams at this year’s World Cup and played some of the most exciting football, which won them admirers and plaudits around the world.

Trophy said it is confident that the team will be world beaters in couple of years from now, even as it called on Nigerians to continue to support them.

Trophy had put in place a few activities to rally support for the team, before and during the World Cup. Among these activities are, #RaiseATrophy campaign, which was aimed at supporting the team at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

 The campaign was undergirded by the belief that when confronted by challenges, Nigerians have always risen to the occasion and achieved the impossible as evidenced by its being the first African team to win the football Olympic gold medal, among other feats.

The National Team had shown this spirit when it shrugged off the defeat to Croatia to beat Iceland comfortably.

Trophy lager also unveiled the biggest World Cup trophy monument at the National Stadium in Lagos on the 14 June 2018. The monument was built with Trophy cans that were collected from fans at outlets across the country.

Trophy lager salutes gallant national team, calls for renewed support play

Trophy lager salutes gallant national team, calls for renewed support

(Trophy )

The brand recently launched the Belief Anthem, a catchy and inspirational song that encourage the national team to ‘Bring Back the Trophy’, composed and performed by Adekunle Gold and Mayorkun and produced by the award-winning beat maker, Cobhams Asuquo.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SI3L_WXJ3SE&feature=youtu.be

As the team prepares to return home, the anthem is expected to reignite belief in the National Team to bring home the World Cup trophy in no distant time.

“The Nigerian Team may not have progressed to bring the World Cup trophy home, but we will continue to raise the Trophy lager beer to the team for putting up a good fight. Cheers to the National Team,” the Marketing Manager, Funso Elubeku said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Demolition Man Man takes down female squad who called him a rapist in...bullet
2 Lagos Tanker Fire "Foolishness" kills Lagosians who stopped to take...bullet
3 Pulse Wedding Bride causes stir with her ‘indecent’ wedding dressbullet

Related Articles

World Cup 2018 5 things to do with Bae in Russia during the world's biggest football competition
Star Lager Brand kicks off biggest promo with over 400 million naira cash giveaway
International Olympic Day Uniting the world through sports
Amstel Malta Brand assures super eagles despite descent
World Sickle Cell Day ASH takes action to improve global health outcomes
American Mega Millions How Nigerians can play for the $232 million jackpot
In Onitsha Union bank trains customers at business advisory and capacity building seminar

Metro

International Olympic Day: Uniting the world through sports
International Olympic Day Uniting the world through sports
5 things to do with Bae in Russia during the world's biggest football competition
World Cup 2018 5 things to do with Bae in Russia during the world's biggest football competition
In Onitsha Union bank trains customers at business advisory and capacity building seminar
Pastor arrested for selling heaven tickets
'Salvation' Pastor arrested for selling heaven tickets