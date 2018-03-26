Travelstart announces cheaper prices on flights

news

As part of celebrating six years in Nigeria, Travelstart , Africa’s leading Online Travel Agency, has announced the launch of its 6 Days, 6 Destinations campaign where travelers can take advantage of even cheaper ticket prices between 20th and 27th March.

The destinations covered under the promotion are Dubai, New York, London, Toronto, Johannesburg and a domestic flight to and from Abuja.

The announcement was made by the Country Manager, Travelstart Nigeria, Philip Akesson, who revealed that the promo was designed to celebrate Travelstart six years of doing business and to reward customers by making it even cheaper to travel by air.

He said, “We are happy to be putting smiles on the faces of Nigerians to thank them for being a part of our journey for the past six years that we have operated in this country. We remain committed to making travel easier and more affordable for our customers across the continent.”

During the 6 days-6 destinations sale that will end on March 27, customers can book a flight to Dubai for as low as N169,999 as well as other low fares on other airlines. Customers also stand a chance to win free tickets to Dubai, Abu-Dhabi and London when they book with select airlines on www.travelstart.com.ng

Since launching its local office in Nigeria in 2012, Travelstart has served more than half a million Nigerians and significantly grown its affiliate network . The company is committed to offering the cheapest tickets, multiple payment options and exceptional customer service.

The multiple award winning company also boasts "Best Online Booking Platform in Africa” from the Akwaaba Africa Travellers Market and “Best Travel Blog” in 2017 from the Nigerian Tourism Awards; owing to their exceptional online user-friendly platform, inspirational content and excellent customer service.

About Travelstart

Travelstart is Africa’s largest online travel agency, with headquarters in Cape Town and a local office in Lagos. Founded in Sweden, Travelstart opened its doors in 1999, as the brainchild of travel visionary Stephan Ekbergh. Nearly two decades, plenty of learning, growth and one African immigration later, today Travelstart proudly employs a team of more than 200 staff with offices in Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Tanzania, Turkey and other countries.