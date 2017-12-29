Travel Tips :  Top 3 destinations to ring in 2018

news

One of the most frequently asked questions this festive season is ‘How do I celebrate the New Year?’

We are all in the constant search for the most vivid New Year experiences. In no particular order, here are 3 of our favorite cities to be when the clock strikes midnight this New Year’s.

New York

The iconic countdown ball drop at the Times Square has hosted top performers such as Mariah Carey, Fergie, Jason Derulo and many more. The grounds are always full but some hotels nearby offer fantastic views of all the festivities.

2. Dubai

If you saw the record-breaking feat in 2014, this will blow your mind. Until 2016, this city held the world record for the largest fireworks display and is already making plans to reclaim that record come January 1 2018. Dubbed Light Up 2018, this edition promises a brilliant display and a few surprises for its revelers.

3. Lagos

January 1 2018, Cîroc The New Year is the only place to be. This exclusive beach party is taking place at New Ember Creek with your favorite superstar DJs, DJ Cuppy & DJ Spinall set to rock the show. We can’t wait for this one!

Strictly by Invitation.

This is a sponsored post.