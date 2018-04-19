Trader docked for alleged N328,000 fraud

news

A 48-year-old trader, Dele Felix, was on Thursday arraigned in an Okitipupa Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State for allegedly defrauding one Cecelia Azubike of N328,000.

The accused, of no fixed address, is standing trial on a count charge of advance fee fraud.

The prosecutor, Insp. Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the accused on Feb. 19, at about 10:30a.m. at No. 40B, Hospital Road., Okitipupa, fraudulently collected N328,000 from the complainant, under the pretext of helping her to keep the money.

Orogbemi said that the accused failed to return the money to the complainant on demand.

He said the offence contravened Section 419 of the Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol.1, Law of Ondo State, 2006.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mr Banji Ayeomoni, granted the accused bail in the sum of N500,000 and a surety in like sum.

Ayeomoni said that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and present a year tax clearance.

He adjourned the case until April 30, for further hearing.