Tout stabs tricycle rider over N200

One Ifeanyi Ali has been arrested for the murder of 24-year-old Chigozie Alo, a tricycle rider after he refused to give the tout N200 in Awada, Anambra State.

Punchng reports that the suspect had hitched a ride with Alo and upon arrival at his destination, demanded that Alo give him N200 to buy a local gin at a drinking joint in the area.

The deceased who was an indigene of Izza, Ebonyi State, reportedly explained to Ali that he did not have money on him as he just began work for the day.

He went on to ask the suspect to buy the drink on credit, with the promise of payment later in the day.

Alo was reportedly in the process of running off when Ali allegedly stabbed him with a broken bottle from behind and fled the scene. The young man reportedly bled to death .

According to the reports, the case was reported at the Okpoko Police Division after, which the suspect was arrested.

After being informed of their son's death, Alo's parents revealed that he had been planning to get married later this year.

“He was our only hope. He had finished his secondary school education and was struggling to raise funds to further his education.

"Ali is a notorious criminal in this community; we want justice,” the parents lamented.

The Chairman, Human Rights Defenders, Nigeria, Mr Dede Uzor, accused the Okpoko Police Division of dragging their feet on the case, urging the state Commissioner of Police to intervene in the situation.

Nigerian teenager stabbed to death in London

A Nigerian teenager, Israel Ogunsola, was on Wednesday, April 4, stabbed to death in Hackney, north-east London.

After he was stabbed, the 18-year-old was said to have approached some officers in Link Street shortly before 8pm.

Efforts made by paramedics and staff from the London air ambulance in a bid to save the deceased had failed - he was pronounced dead at the scene less than 30 minutes later.

Two teenagers have reportedly been arrested in connection to his death.

The victim's father, Dele Ogunsola, said his son was just cycling to meet friends when the incident occurred.

Speaking to local newspaper EveningStandard, he described the deceased as an "academically brilliant" student of computer programming.

"My son was a well brought up boy who respected everyone and was liked by all and sundry," Dele said.

The bereaved father said his family has been living in London since 1985.

Dele added, "He (the victim) was thoughtful and joyous and had lots of friends. He went out on his bicycle and never came back. He was on his own as far as I know, maybe it was a robbery, the police have not told me.

"We are struggling to come to terms with what has happened. He has an older brother and sister, he was the baby of the house. We are all heartbroken.

"The bloodshed must stop. London's streets are so dangerous. Young people are being slaughtered every day. If it means bringing back more stop and search, then so be it. We have to tackle this problem and the Government needs to do more."

Ogunsola's death comes 10 days after Abraham Badru, son of Dolapo Badru, a member of the House of Representatives, was shot dead in the United Kingdom.

Reports said no less than six Nigerians have been killed in London attacks in 2018 alone.