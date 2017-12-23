Toti Prima Lotto :  Jingle all the way to the bank in the Double Xmas Bonanza

news

It’s all about celebrations, sharing and pleasant surprises this Christmas, you don’t want to miss out on the fun with TOTIPrima Lotto in their quest to make your dreams come true.

The new and innovative player in the Nigerian lottery space, TOTIPrima is set to reward players this season by doubling their chances of winning in the life changing N25,000,000 TOTI60Jackpot.

This bonanza instantly doubles any amount credited to the user’s lotto account between N100 and N10,000.

To be part of this promotion and stand the to become a millionaire, visit the website www.totiprimalotto.com.ng register and credit your account to enjoy the instant bonus, then play your 5 lucky numbers for the N25,000,000 TOTI60Jackpot. Matching 3 out of 5 or 4 out of 5 numbers means you also win other cash prizes. Watch the live draw every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday on social media.

Promo runs from 20th of December till the 3rd of January 2018 and the bonus offer is valid until 16th January 2018.



Visit www.totiprimalotto.com.ng to Register and Play now, follow their social media handles on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @totiprima