To prevent cheating, love birds swear blood covenant in video

news

A video has captured a Cameroonian couple in the act of swearing a blood covenant as proof of an undying love.

The footage introduced the pair closely seated on a bird. They proceeded to suck each other's thumbs believed to have been earlier pierced.

ALSO READ: Provoked woman cuts bae's private part for leaking sex tape

It seemed a big deal for the couple who appeared emotional as they carried on with the process.

After this was done, they rolled out their tongue as if to present proof that they were truthful in the blood covenant.