Thunder finds and kills undergraduate in his house

A mysterious thunder has ended the life of a university undergraduate who was hit while resting in his apartment.

The deceased, Vincent Uche Mbanefo of the Anambra State University died on Monday, July 2, 2018, in Achalla where his residence is located.

A spokesperson for the police in Anambra State believes the student is unnatural.

The police rep SP Haruna Mohammed confirmed this to the Daily Post News.

Mbanefo was declared dead at a hospital he was taken to by policemen.

Reports stated that the deceased was hit by thunder during a heavy rainfall.