Three thieves caught on CCTV camera in Lagos

Thanks to the introduction of CCTV cameras to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) by the Lagos State Government, criminals are beginning to find their activities more difficult by the day.

Another CCTV footage which has been shared on social media, shows three robbers stripping a car of its headlamps, brainbox, tape and side mirrors.

Instablog9ja shared the footage which was reportedly taken today, Tuesday, February 20, at 30, Olakunle Selesi crescent, Ajao Estate, Lagos.

Technological innovations for fighting crime

You would recall that we earlier reported that a CCTV camera footage ultimately led to the arrest of four criminals in Oshodi .

The camera which is one of three mobile CCTV camera's procured by the Lagos State Government for the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) ended up playing a major role in the arrest of two suspected phone thieves as well as two fraudsters in Oshodi.

Instablog9ja reports that the four suspects were caught on one of the mobile CCTV camera stationed in Oshodi.

According to the reports, the suspects have been identified as, Jelili Ganiu (19), Samson Owolabi (23), Segun Lawoye (47) an ex-convict and Toyin Samuel (38).

They were arrested on Thursday and Friday.

Jelili and Owolabi were reportedly caught on camera stealing a mobile phone from a passer-by on Oshodi pedestrian bridge and passing on to another suspect currently at large, before returning to the same location.

Other suspects, Segun Lawoye and Toyin Samuel were reportedly arrested after being caught on camera , at least three times in Oshodi, fraudulently dispossessing passers-by of their belongings.

