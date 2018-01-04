This single mum is letting her baby come first!

news

We have so indulged in shaming people for almost everything, baby shaming has even become a trend but this single mum is shaking it off.

After being told that she had to keep her baby a secret in hopes of finding a man that would stay, Instagram user and single mum, Adetoro Adeyemi, was forced to delete her beautiful daughter, Gabriella, from social media.

Not in 2018!

She has quickly realised that her bundle of joy is an indelible part of her and she will no longer be hiding her precious pearl.

On that note, Adetoro has taken to social media to make her decision very clear, damning the consequences.

Read her post below:

''I don't know what came over me a few weeks ago.I spent d last part of 2017 trying to find man that we can sha be playing love together, doing all these sweet romantic tins you know. So I was told d reason am probably still single is because my baby's pic is all over my page hence some men might tink am married and that some guys don't fancy everyone knowing their babe once had a baby so it has to be coded.

"When I heard it, it made me so weak as to why i cant just be a young mum proud of her cutey. I didnt think 2ce I took down all our pics. i don't know if I did it bcuz of what I was told or if am hoping d cleanse will bring me d new start I crave badly.

"Days later I started getting messages Toro is this still ur page, we're u hacked, is it now a business page alone but 1 tin I now know is it's not even abt man. d goal is to work on myself first, get better so man will become a added advantage later.

"2018 happy you are finally here with so much hope and positive vibes to align with my faith that you will be the change in tune I need in my life.

"Behind all d plenty cute happy snaps, there was dis pain in my heart, this anger ,this hurt, I made too many mistakes out of anger. av learnt forgiveness is key and to cut off whatever. It gives me so much peace to say thank u 2017, av learn I think I av healed and learnt and ready for a fresh new start.so here is d answer to what we look like to my new followers. She made my 2017. she turned one this year, am already looking forward to 2,10,18.

'You bring me so much joy Gabriella, I remember wen I was thinking of what to name u and I saw gabby (devoted to God) I didn't tink twice. I derive so much strength from u. And I will love if any man eyeing me on here just accepts us together ni edakun. Doesn't mean I won't be lit trust me pls cuz forget it I am Toro with the good vibes and I remain a loyal G.

"So man if u are seeing this am sorry I couldn't resist not putting up my baby she is too adorable. what is not there to love about this pearl of mine, she cute. So here is cheers to our 2018.we go blow. I will make you proud and I am proud of u and that's why u will never be hidden by me because u are a Star. Happy new year ??? #istillremaingabbysmum''.

Adetoro is definitely starting 2018 strong! More grease!