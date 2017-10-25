Home > Gist > Metro >

This prostitute sold her 3-yr-old daughter for N280k

Poverty In The Land This prostitute sold her 3-yr-old daughter for N280k

The police in Ogun State have arrested a middle-aged prostitute who sold her child for N280,000 to settle a debt she owed.

  • Published:
Olubunmi Funke and members of her child trafficking syndicate play

Olubunmi Funke and members of her child trafficking syndicate

(Total Media)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A commercial sex worker identified as Olubunmi Funke, has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for selling her three-year-old child for a paltry N280,000 so she could pay up a debt she owed.

Total Media reports that Funke, allegedly sold her daughter to one Abibat Oyesanya, a member of child trafficking ring to enable her to offset the crippling debt burden.

Apart from selling her own child, Funke was also indicted or stealing another child and selling to the syndicate.

ALSO READ: "Enemy Within: Woman connives with lover to sell sister’s daughter for N350K"

While confessing to the crime, Funke said she even took to prostitution to raise money to pay the debt when her husband sent her away from matrimonial home, adding that the syndicate who allegedly specialized in child stealing and kidnapping in the South-West parts of the country, convinced her to sell her child as the only way to get the money she needed.

Speaking when she was paraded at the State Police Command Headquarters at Eleweran, Abeokuta, alongside Oyesanya and another member of the syndicate, Morenike Shittu, Funke said she was forced by poverty and circumstances to sell her child.

“I sold my three-year-old daughter to Abibat Oyesanya who is into local adoption business. But she promised me that I would be allowed to visit my daughter once in three months.

I am a prostitute. I engaged in prostitution after my first husband sent me packing. So, I decided to give out my daughter to the woman who gave me N280, 000. I used the money to offset my debt.

ALSO READ: "Dad From Hell: Father sells son for N150K in Calabar"

The woman also requested for more children based on more demands for those adopting children. That is why I kidnapped the baby girl in Bodija, Ojurin, Ibadan, and brought it to the woman.”

Confirming the arrest of Funke and the syndicate, the State Police Command says investigations have begun in earnest to tracked down the fleeing members of the syndicate while the suspects would be arraigned in court soon.

More

Hunger In The Land Woman who sold baby to buy half bag of rice arrested in Imo
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 Naughty By Nature Lady tears Internet with nude photo to celebrate...bullet
2 From The Horse's Mouth 'If you moan during sex, you should go to jail'...bullet
3 Strange World Panic in Akwa Ibom as Vulture delivers sack letter to...bullet

Related Articles

Mother From Hell Woman sells 2-month-old baby to buy motorcycle
Child Trafficking 50-yr-old woman sells 3-yr-old girl to pay house rent
Child Trafficking 'I sold my baby for N250K' - Teenage suspect
Mother From Hell Woman arrested in Ebonyi while trying to sell her 3 kids
Child Thief Customer abducts 2-month-old baby in a Lagos market
Bad Image 37-yr-old woman arraigned for selling baby for N100K
Baby Factory Female pastor arrested for allegedly selling 64 babies
In The Blood Father, daughter nabbed for stealing 2-month-old baby
Wicked Soul Midwife arrested for exchanging newborn baby with dead one (Video)

Metro

This man raped and killed a Reverend Sister in Zimbabwe
Straight To Hell Zimbabwe man arrested for raping, killing Reverend Sister
What advice do you have for worried Daniel?
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say Osaze should make his wife see a therapist
This man is really sad and needs advice
Morning Teaser 'Urgent Help: My wife is fetish, occultic'
Oando PLC CEO, Wale Tinubu
Oando PLC Oil company fights back, obtains court order against SEC