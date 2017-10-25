This prostitute sold her 3-yr-old daughter for N280k

A commercial sex worker identified as Olubunmi Funke, has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for selling her three-year-old child for a paltry N280,000 so she could pay up a debt she owed.

Total Media reports that Funke, allegedly sold her daughter to one Abibat Oyesanya, a member of child trafficking ring to enable her to offset the crippling debt burden.

Apart from selling her own child, Funke was also indicted or stealing another child and selling to the syndicate.

While confessing to the crime, Funke said she even took to prostitution to raise money to pay the debt when her husband sent her away from matrimonial home, adding that the syndicate who allegedly specialized in child stealing and kidnapping in the South-West parts of the country, convinced her to sell her child as the only way to get the money she needed.

Speaking when she was paraded at the State Police Command Headquarters at Eleweran, Abeokuta, alongside Oyesanya and another member of the syndicate, Morenike Shittu, Funke said she was forced by poverty and circumstances to sell her child.

“I sold my three-year-old daughter to Abibat Oyesanya who is into local adoption business. But she promised me that I would be allowed to visit my daughter once in three months.

I am a prostitute. I engaged in prostitution after my first husband sent me packing. So, I decided to give out my daughter to the woman who gave me N280, 000. I used the money to offset my debt.

The woman also requested for more children based on more demands for those adopting children. That is why I kidnapped the baby girl in Bodija, Ojurin, Ibadan, and brought it to the woman.”

Confirming the arrest of Funke and the syndicate, the State Police Command says investigations have begun in earnest to tracked down the fleeing members of the syndicate while the suspects would be arraigned in court soon.