This news sex doll rejects sex if disrespected or it’s not in the mood

Just as women turn down request for sex by their partners sometimes, sex dolls have also been upgraded to do same if either disrespected or not treated romantically to put them in the mood for sex.

Of late, many men have developed delight in resorting to sex dolls for sexual pleasure rather than real women, which has caused lots of problems in marriages as men hardly give any attention to the wives’ sexual needs.

Though many people have condemned the trend, saying it is evil, some men are using sex dolls anyway.

Apparently, to give patrons of sex dolls maximum satisfaction as possible, manufacturers are always trying to enhance the mode and functions.

Dr. Sergi Santos, the creator of Samantha the sex dolls has upgraded the doll in such a way that it is able to reject sex if its partner shows disrespect or mishandles it.

The upgraded mode is reported to have been demonstrated at the Life Science Centre in Newcastle.

The Independent UK reported that the sex doll is activated if a sensors under its skin detects that a partner is aggressive or if Samantha is bored by its partner’ s advances.

It is reported that Dr. Sergi Santos initiated the upgrade at the request of his wife after Samantha was “heavily soiled” last year at a tech fair presentation because some people treated it “like barbarians”.

The new upgrade is more or less a public education campaign to make men understand that they need to have the consent of their wives before sex.

When it finally hits the market after mass production, it is expected to cost about £3, 600 ($4, 700), according to Dr. Sergi Santos.