Home > Gist > Metro >

For sleeping with a policeman's wife, this man got merciless beating

No Go Area This man was caught sleeping with a policeman's wife [Video]

A man who was caught sleeping with the wife of a police officer got what he did not bargain for as he was beaten up mercilessly.

  • Published:
Ese Idehen got what he did not bargain for sleeping with another man's wife play

Ese Idehen got what he did not bargain for sleeping with another man's wife

(Facebook)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A man in Benin City, Edo State identified as Ese Idehen who could not keep his hands off a married woman got what he did not bargain for after he was caught sleeping with the woman by her husband who incidentally is a police officer.

According to a video which was made of the incident, Idehen, himself a married man. had gone to the woman's house for his usual sex romp not knowing the husband had gotten wind of his adulterous affairs with his wife and organized some thugs who laid in wait for him.

ALSO READ: "'Konji Wahala': Man escapes death after being caught having sex with married woman"

After sneaking into the house thinking the coast was clear as usual, the waiting gang stormed in on the duo and that was hen all hell was let loose.

Idehen was given the beating of his life, had his clothes torn and forced into the boot of his car.

play Ese Idehen was given the beating of his life after he was caught with another man's wife (Facebook)

 

However, the victim, through his lawyer, Jefferson Uwoghiren, has sued the husband of the woman, a police Sergeant attached to the Special Anti Robbery Squad [SARS], of the State Command for allegedly organizing the thugs to disgrace Idehen.

In the petition, Uwoghiren said that the woman and the police officer husband are separated and by law, is not his legal wife and had no right to beat up Idehen.

According to Uwoghiren, the SARS operative identified as Nagbama Osakpamwan Eboigbe a.k.a Smally, was arrested following the petition filed by him at the Benin Police Headquarters for brazen abuse of power, criminal abduction, assault, and battery.

The lawyer also revealed that other officers and thugs who assisted the suspect to attack and imprison his client are in big trouble as they have also been arrested.

ALSO READ: "Good For You: Man caught having sex with a married woman flogged in public (Video)"

play Ese Idehen will never go near another man's wife again (Facebook)

 

This is what Uwoghiren wrote on the incident:

“Sequel to our petition and complaint of brazen abuse of power, criminal abduction, assault and battery, Mr. Nagbama Osakpamwan Eboigbe, a Sergeant with the Edo State Special Anti Robbery Squad has been arrested.

Other officers who assisted him to falsely imprison our client, Mr. Ese Idehen are in trouble."

Watch the video here:

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 In Nigeria This man bought 15 cars and built four houses after selling...bullet
2 Daddy Freeze 'What you call a church is events/business center'- OAP...bullet
3 Freak Like That Haier Thermocool employee rapes client's maidbullet

Related Articles

No Chill Cheating woman forced to walk the streets naked (Video)
Adultery Pastor beaten by angry mob after being caught with another man's wife
Shameful Pastor caught having sex with pregnant sister-in-law [Video]
Infidelity Senior officer caught red handed in bed with junior policeman's wife
Divorce Adultery destroys 22-yr-old marriage
Deadly Jealousy Man butchers wife's lover after catching them in his bed
Man Of Satan How Pastor left wife in labour to have sex with married church member
Steer Clear Angry wife batters girl she caught sleeping with husband (Video)
Morning Teaser 'My wife's lover brought thugs to beat me up'

Metro

Lagos' Market Hustlers These young men will show you how to make it in the city of dreams
The Men's Roundtable
Men's Roundtable Rochas Okorocha and the embarrassing Zuma statue
4 Inch Heel Race Companies jostle to be part of competition
Personnel of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.
NSCDC Security arrests tricylist for snatching 15 cellphones from Maiduguri housewives