A man in Benin City, Edo State identified as Ese Idehen who could not keep his hands off a married woman got what he did not bargain for after he was caught sleeping with the woman by her husband who incidentally is a police officer.

According to a video which was made of the incident, Idehen, himself a married man. had gone to the woman's house for his usual sex romp not knowing the husband had gotten wind of his adulterous affairs with his wife and organized some thugs who laid in wait for him.

After sneaking into the house thinking the coast was clear as usual, the waiting gang stormed in on the duo and that was hen all hell was let loose.

Idehen was given the beating of his life, had his clothes torn and forced into the boot of his car.

However, the victim, through his lawyer, Jefferson Uwoghiren, has sued the husband of the woman, a police Sergeant attached to the Special Anti Robbery Squad [SARS], of the State Command for allegedly organizing the thugs to disgrace Idehen.

In the petition, Uwoghiren said that the woman and the police officer husband are separated and by law, is not his legal wife and had no right to beat up Idehen.

According to Uwoghiren, the SARS operative identified as Nagbama Osakpamwan Eboigbe a.k.a Smally, was arrested following the petition filed by him at the Benin Police Headquarters for brazen abuse of power, criminal abduction, assault, and battery.

The lawyer also revealed that other officers and thugs who assisted the suspect to attack and imprison his client are in big trouble as they have also been arrested.

This is what Uwoghiren wrote on the incident:

“Sequel to our petition and complaint of brazen abuse of power, criminal abduction, assault and battery, Mr. Nagbama Osakpamwan Eboigbe, a Sergeant with the Edo State Special Anti Robbery Squad has been arrested.

Other officers who assisted him to falsely imprison our client, Mr. Ese Idehen are in trouble."

