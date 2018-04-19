Home > Gist > Metro >

The 38-year-old Patrick Chege Kariuki also known as Rhino says he has been doing such marvelous things since he was age 23, and still does more to show that his health has not been altered in anyway.

A Kenyan man is blowing minds of many people with his incomprehensible powers that enable him lie down for cars to run over him, break metal nails with his teeth, rescue robbery victims from their attackers and others.

The 38-year-old Patrick Chege Kariuki also known as Rhino says he has been doing such marvelous things since he was age 23, and still does more to show that his health has not been altered in anyway.

His hope is that the world will eventually get to know of him and what he does so he can make some benefits from his powers.

 

Rhino told tuko.co.ke that: "I do these exercises hoping to better my future someday. I haven't found any sponsors yet to assist me. I press on hoping that one day my God will come.

"Even though it doesn't benefit me directly, I assist people when they are attacked by robbers. I hold the thieves, beat them up and escort the victim home."

As to what informed the choice of Rhino as nickname, the man said: "I thought of an animal that is as strong as me. That's how I came up with the nickname rhino."

