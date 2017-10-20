Home > Gist > Metro >

This man has been raping his 15-yr-old daughter for 3 years

Daddy From Hell This man has been raping his 15-yr-old daughter for 3 years

A 52-year-old man has been arrested by the police in Lagos for turning his only daughter into his sex slave for three years.

Paul Akperedi is in big trouble for turning his daughter into his sex slave

Paul Akperedi is in big trouble for turning his daughter into his sex slave

(Punch)
The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 52-year-old man, Paul Akperedi, who turned his 15-year-old daughter into his sex slave and has been raping her for the past three years.

Akperedi, a retired civil servant from Delta State, was arrested at his Adegbite Street, Ori-Okuta, Ikorodu residence following a report that he had been sexually abusing the Senior  Secondary School 1 [SSSI] pupil identified simply as Rose over the years.

Punch reports that Akperedi's secret was blown open after a former teacher in the school ran into Rose shortly after he had changed her school when the matter became known.

The girl was said to have narrated her ordeal to the teacher who in turn, revealed the abuse to another of her friend who then alerted the Lagos State Office of the Public Defender through the agency’s social media platform and the matter was reported at the Owutu Police Division in Ikorodu, leading to the suspect's arrest.

A social worker who was part of the team that rescued the girl narrated that Akperedi started sleeping with his only daughter after sending her mother away.

“The man had been defiling his daughter since the wife left him. She is their only daughter and when the marriage broke down, he took custody of her. That was when the problem started.

He started sleeping with her when she was barely 12 years old. She was in JSS 3 then. They were about to start their final exams in the junior school when her colleagues found her crying uncontrollably.

When they could not console her, they called the attention of one of their teachers, who then took her to a room.

She told the teacher what she had been going through and the teacher informed Rose’s Pastor at a branch of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, who counseled her. Her father was invited and that was the end of the case.

The man, who was desperate to cover up the crime, changed her school and she lost contact with the teacher.”

A member of the OPD team that visited the victim’s school said she initially denied the defilement and attempted to exonerate her father.

“She kept lying and when we didn’t get a breakthrough, we got in touch with the mandatory reporter [the teacher], who then assisted us in trailing her to her parent’s house. The police arrested the man and rescued the girl.

They were both taken to a police station. During interrogation, the girl again denied that anything happened. Her father suddenly became aggressive and said we didn’t have his permission to interview his daughter.

The girl was taken to the OPD’s office at Ikorodu, where she opened up to an officer. We took her to a home in Ijede where she was placed in a shelter and protective custody.”

Another social worker who interviewed the young victim said she gave a chilling account of her ordeal in the hands of her father.

“She said her father had been sleeping with her since she was in JSS 3 and he slept with her at least three times in a month. She said he slept with her in August and September 2017 as well.

She explained that he always poured his semen into her private parts and he never used contraceptives. She said anytime he slept with her, he would tell her not to tell anybody.

The girl said she could not tell people because she thought nobody would believe her.”

To confirm if the rape allegations were true, the OPD took the victim to the Mirabel Centre, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, for medical tests and it was found out that she had been raped several times just as some growths were allegedly spotted in her private parts.

The results of the tests, it was gathered, also showed that her hymen was broken and there was 'continuous penetration' of her private parts.

The State Police Public Relations Officer [PPRO], ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, also confirmed the incident and the arrest of the paedophile father, adding that following the girl's confession, the suspect also confessed to defiling her after initially denying it.

ASP Famous-Cole added that the case will be transferred to the Gender Unit of the state police command for further investigation before the case will be charged to court.

