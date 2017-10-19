This church now issue receipts for deliverance

Home > Gist > Metro >

Some days after a church in Akwa Ibom announced that it sells the Blood of Jesus in plastic bottles, another has been seen issuing receipts for deliverance.

  Published:
A church located in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, has taken evangelism to another level by issuing receipts for indicating payments made on spiritual deliverance.

The hilarious but sensational incident was brought to limelight after the church known as The God's Spirit Touch Church International, aka Chosen Chapel, located at Esuk Otu, along the Murtala Muhammed Way in Calabar, issued a N5,000 receipt for a deliverance work undertaken for one Otude Joseph who came all the way from Cameroon to seek assistance or a problem he was going through on September 16, 2017.

ALSO READ: "The Hustle Is Real: Blood Of Jesus now sells for N2K in Akwa Ibom church"

The bemused Joseph later posted the receipt issued to him by the church on one of his social media accounts and trust controversial media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, alias Daddy Freeze, took a swipe at the church and Christianity in Nigeria.

The Cool FM On-Air Personality took to his Instagram account to call out some churches that collect money before deliverance sessions, saying such an act is against what Jesus Christ.

Daddy Freeze who has been having a running battle with men of God over the collection of tithes and offerings wrote:

“Is there no end to this obtuse buffoonery? This generation of preachers is an indignation to the body of Christ! #FreeTheSheeple."

Quoting the Bible in the Gospel of Matthew 10:8 to support his assertion, the FreeTheSheeple Movement leader added:

"Heal the sick, cleanse the lepers, raise the dead, cast out devils, freely ye have received, freely give."

ALSO READ: "Daddy Freeze: 'Your Pastor does not need your tithes if...' - OAP"

This is not the first time some churches in the country has done things that go against the doctrines set in the Holy Book. A few days ago, another of such new trends was discovered in a church in Akwa Ibom State where the Pastor declared that he had special and authentic Blood of Jesus for sale and that anyone who drank of it will be free from any troubles in life.

Daddy Freeze 'What you call a church is events/business center'- OAP tells Pastor Adefarasin
