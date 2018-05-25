Home > Gist > Metro >

This 71-year-old woman says she is six months pregnant

Amazing!!! This 71-year-old woman says she is six months pregnant

Maria de la Luz has reportedly given birth to nine children and if her claim is anything to go by, then her latest pregnancy will be the tenth child.

This 71-year-old woman says she is six months pregnant play

This 71-year-old woman says she is six months pregnant
A 71-year-old woman from Mazatlan, Mexico has gained instant popularity after she claimed to be pregnant for six months.

Maria de la Luz has reportedly given birth to nine children and if her claim is anything to go by, then her latest pregnancy will be the tenth child.

What is surprising people across the world including health experts is the possibility of the woman getting pregnant at her current age, and the fact that she is likely to be the world’s oldest person to have given birth aside one Maria del Carmen Bousada, who gave birth to a set of twins in 2006, at the age of 66 years and 358 days.

READ MORE: Woman gives birth to lizard after 2 years of pregnancy

This 71-year-old woman says she is six months pregnant play

This 71-year-old woman says she is six months pregnant

 

According to odditycentral.com, Maria de la Luz has copies of 10 ultrasounds conducted on her in the last three months as proof of her pregnancy. She is scheduled to meet a gynecologist on July 18.

She is quoted as saying: “My legs hurt and I was vomiting and felt dizzy. Now they have done around 10 ultrasounds in a private clinic and in the (public) social security hospital. The doctors could not believe it. They told me it is a girl. Look, you can see her little face.”

Though some skeptics are finding it difficult to believe the septuagenarian’s claim of expecting a baby girl in the next few months, she insist that she is excited about her acclaimed pregnancy which she is expecting to be delivered though a Caesarian Section.

