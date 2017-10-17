Home > Gist > Metro >

This 17-yr-old girl stabbed her boyfriend to death

A 17-year-old girl who should be in school is now in police custody for allegedly stabbing her lover to death during an argument.

The late Akintoye and Osazuwa when the going was good play

The late Akintoye and Osazuwa when the going was good

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 17-year-old girl, Hannah Osazuwa, for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend, Tomide Akintoye, to death following an argument.

Punch reports that the incident happened at Gowon Estate in the Iyana-Ipaja area of the state on Monday, October 16, 2017.

The ugly incident was initially reported by a Facebook user, Lifeoftomson Seun, who posted that Osazuwa stabbed the victim three days after her birthday.

Seun narrated that friends of the victim had often warned him to break up with Osazuwa because of her violent nature and that they had a history of violence but that he had refused to take their advice.

The post was accompanied by a selfie of Akintoye and Osazuwa cuddling in a doorway, with this inscription, ‘she remains my queen.’

He had posted:

“Baby, on your birthday, I pray that you get whatever your heart desires. May this special day of yours brings with it God’s blessings and love into your life. I love you.”

The post was made on Saturday, October 14, with Akintoye taking to his Instagram timeline to write again:

“Sometimes, a man needs to die to live again,” not knowing that he would be dead at the hands of his lover three days later.

It was learned that on the day of the murder, Akintoye and Osazuwa had a disagreement which led to him assaulting her and in the heat of the fight, she picked up a scissor and stabbed him and he died before he could be rushed to a hospital.

Another friend of Akintoye, Onyenma Chibundu, who also wrote about the incident on his Facebook wall, said that he had been warned several times to stay away from Osazuwa to no avail.

“Young Tommy, you were told several times to leave this b***h you took as your GF [girlfriend] but you disagreed. Now she has taken your life with her own hands. RIP bro; I will forever miss you.”

Another friend of the deceased, identified as Jnr Slimzy, also corroborated Chibundu’s post, saying he had tried in vain to separate the lovers.

“I also warned him. Why as I travel this thing come happen? God knows the best brother. Rest in perfect peace. Never thought it could be you. I never wanted to hear this kind of news.

Why would you leave me like this? It hurts so much. After we planned our future together, how could you just leave me like this? Do you know how much it hurts?

Your memories can never be erased. My other half just disappeared…. RIP brother, blood, best friend, till we meet again.”

Yet another friend, Jeda Harry, said the death was avoidable if Akintoye had yielded to his warning to quit the relationship with Osazuwa.

“We told you to leave the girl but you loved her so much and refused to listen. After you told her you loved her on her birthday, she stabbed you. Such wickedness!”

A police source who confirmed the incident said it happened during a disagreement between the lovers around 8 am which led to Akintoye beating Osazuwa.

“The suspect retaliated and stabbed him with a pair of scissors in the chest. He was rushed to a hospital, but he bled to death,” the source added.

The State Police Public Relations Officer [PPRO], ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, has also confirmed the incident and the arrest of the suspect while the case has been transferred to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba, for proper investigation.

Savage Controversy as woman cuts off neighbour's tongue [Graphic Photo]
Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

