A third man has been charged with the murder of a 25-year-old London model, Harry Uzoka, who was fatally stabbed in Acton, West London on the 11th January.

Merse Dikanda, 23, was set to appear at Westminster magistrates court on Saturday accused of killing Harry Uzoka. He is also charged with possession of a bladed or pointed article.

Uzoka's Untimely Death

Uzoka, who was signed to Premier Model Management, which helped launch the careers of supermodels including Naomi Campbell, was found injured around 4pm and according to the Metropolitan police, there were reports of a scuffle between a group of boys before Harry's body was found in the street. Officers and a London air ambulance crew attended the scene and he was treated at the scene but unfortunately, he was pronounced dead shortly after 5pm.

Scotland Yard has said they believe he was attacked outside Ollgar House, a block of flats in Ollgar Close, before staggering to the nearby street.

George Koh, 24, and Jonathan Okigbo, 23, both from north London, have already appeared in court charged with his murder . Koh was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

Tributes for Harry

Tributes were paid to the model after his death, with his ex-girlfriend and Victoria Secret model Leomie Anderson writing on Instagram:

I’m not even ready for this and I still don’t accept it. He wasn’t just my ex boyfriend, he was one of my oldest and dearest friends. He didn’t deserve this and I am heartbroken. I remember when we were together, things had just started for you, you hadn’t even left the country before and I took you to Paris for your 18th birthday. Fast forward 7 years and you’ve been all over the world and been an inspiration to so many. You are proof that you can change your entire life and become a role model, no matter the circumstances. So much I want to say, so much I feel and don’t feel right now but just know you are loved, you are love and light and I just can’t believe this.

Uzoka was described by one of the companies he worked for as a “wonderful model but, even more so, a good person and a pleasure to work with”.