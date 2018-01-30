Home > Gist > Metro >

harry uzoka, death, murder, fashion, fatal stabbing

Harry Uzoka Third man charged with the murder of young model

As the world continues to reel from news of Harry's death, a third man is charged with murder.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Harry Uzoka play

Harry Uzoka

(Vanity Fair)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A third man has been charged with the murder of a 25-year-old London model, Harry Uzoka,  who was fatally stabbed in Acton, West London on the 11th January.

Merse Dikanda, 23, was set to appear at Westminster magistrates court on Saturday accused of killing Harry Uzoka. He is also charged with possession of a bladed or pointed article.

Uzoka's Untimely Death

Uzoka, who was signed to Premier Model Management, which helped launch the careers of supermodels including Naomi Campbell, was found injured around 4pm and according to the Metropolitan police, there were reports of a scuffle between a group of boys before Harry's body was found in the street. Officers and a London air ambulance crew attended the scene and he was treated at the scene but unfortunately, he was pronounced dead shortly after 5pm.

Scotland Yard has said they believe he was attacked outside Ollgar House, a block of flats in Ollgar Close, before staggering to the nearby street.

George Koh, 24, and Jonathan Okigbo, 23, both from north London, have already appeared in court charged with his murder. Koh was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

 

Tributes for Harry

Tributes were paid to the model after his death, with his ex-girlfriend and Victoria Secret model Leomie Anderson writing on Instagram:

I’m not even ready for this and I still don’t accept it. He wasn’t just my ex boyfriend, he was one of my oldest and dearest friends. He didn’t deserve this and I am heartbroken. I remember when we were together, things had just started for you, you hadn’t even left the country before and I took you to Paris for your 18th birthday. Fast forward 7 years and you’ve been all over the world and been an inspiration to so many. You are proof that you can change your entire life and become a role model, no matter the circumstances. So much I want to say, so much I feel and don’t feel right now but just know you are loved, you are love and light and I just can’t believe this.

Uzoka was described by one of the companies he worked for as a “wonderful model but, even more so, a good person and a pleasure to work with”.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict | Instagram @ntianu | Snapchat @nti

Top 3

1 Scandal! Pastor's wife reportedly shares naked video in church's...bullet
2 Revealed Girl found dead in septic tank was reportedly killed by fatherbullet
3 In The Bag NDLEA arrests two drug mules in Abujabullet

Related Articles

Harry Uzoka Fellow model George Koh charged with murder
Harry Uzoka British-Nigerian model fatally stabbed in London

Metro

Danish woman rescue 3 kids from death over witchcraft allegation
In Akwa Ibom Danish aid worker, team rescue 3 kids from death over witchcraft allegation
A bedridden Marcella Mukami requested a court to put an end to her marriage for lack of support.
Needing Love Bedridden woman, 75 seeks divorce from husband who stopped servicing her
A scary looking bird was killed in Ogbomosho, Oyo state
Horror! Scary looking bird killed in Nigerian town of Ogbomosho
Graphic Content
Jungle Justice Angry mob burns 'mad woman' found with human parts to death [Graphic Photo]