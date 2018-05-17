Home > Gist > Metro >

Thief paraded naked, but a nice mob lets him enjoy some music

A mob which apprehended a robbery suspect is a mixture of good host and a heart for instilling discipline.

A man alleged to have robbed three shops in Ado-Ekiti, had a headphone while taking a walk of shame. play

A man alleged to have robbed three shops in Ado-Ekiti, had a headphone while taking a walk of shame.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)
A thief who reportedly slept off during a robbery in Ekiti State, was paraded naked but also enjoyed some music while taking a walk of shame.

In a footage shared on Thursday, May 17, 2018, via Instablog9ja's IG, the suspect was captured wearing a headphone while a mob accompanied him.

According to reports gathered, the alleged robber was caught sleeping in a ceiling.

It happened on an evening which saw him burgle three shops at Fayose Market located in the state.

In the clip, he admitted to the crime while nursing a blood-stained leg.

