Thief paraded naked, but a nice mob lets him enjoy some music

A thief who reportedly slept off during a robbery in Ekiti State, was paraded naked but also enjoyed some music while taking a walk of shame.

In a footage shared on Thursday, May 17, 2018, via Instablog9ja's IG, the suspect was captured wearing a headphone while a mob accompanied him.

According to reports gathered, the alleged robber was caught sleeping in a ceiling.

It happened on an evening which saw him burgle three shops at Fayose Market located in the state.

In the clip, he admitted to the crime while nursing a blood-stained leg.