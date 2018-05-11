Tenants flogged by soldiers upon instruction of landlord

Home > Gist > Metro >

The said landlord, identified as Majuka Nnamdi Emmanuel is alleged to have asked the soldiers to assault the tenants after they sought to vacate the area out of fear following armed robbery attacks in the estate.

Some three tenants at Lekki Palm City Estate, Ajah in Nigeria were treated like condemned criminals by soldiers who flogged them upon the orders of their landlord.

One of the tenants named Ayo demanded a refund of his N1.3m rent in order to vacate the apartment having experienced a robbery attack just days after his tenancy of the house.

However, Majuka Nnamdi Emmanuel refused the request for refund, saying he could only pay him if another tenant occupied the house.

According to reports, the arrogant posturing of the landlord culminated in a heated argument for some time, but little did the tenants know that their landlord had some surprises in store for them.

They only woke up on Sunday to see soldiers around who severely whipped them in the presence of their landlord until one of them reportedly fainted requiring medical attention.

