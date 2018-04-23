news

Ayo Festus, a Lagos boat operator accused of raping a teenage girl, Lola, claims victim wrote him a love letter after deflowering her.

He mentioned this while defending an allegation that he slept with the lady, a secondary school student, without gaining consent.

According to Punch News, the suspect reportedly made several attempts to woo Lola but had met a stiff wall until March 17, a day he overpowered the lady through the use of a magic.

Festus however denied the accusation stating that he had the consent of the victim's guardian identified as Iya Aliyah.

“I have spoken to the girl’s mother (guardian) to forgive me. I have sent my landlord and younger brother to her as well.

"I cannot lie that I did not do it. But how the girl suddenly turned her back against me is what amazes me. She is my girlfriend.

“It was only once that I slept with her. And that was when I deflowered her on Saturday, March 17.

"It happened in my house and she was not angry. I promised to marry her because I met her as a virgin, which is something rare for a girl of her age. I give her money.

“I did not run away from home as they claimed. I work from Monday to Friday and stay at home on weekends. I see her on Saturdays when she goes to the shop.

“It is a lie that she sprayed insecticide on me or threatened me with a knife. I have a good relationship with her mother (guardian).

"After I deflowered her, she even bought a wristwatch for me and gave me a love letter. She said she had decided that whoever deflowered her would marry her. And I accepted it," says Ayo Festus who has been apprehended by the police in Lagos State.

Its representative, SP Chike Oti, confirmed that his men have commenced an investigation into the matter.

Husband made to watch as thieves gang rape wife in Cross River

A protest organized by some women in Cross River state has ensured the arrest of a gang of thieves who raped a woman while her husband watched.

According to reports, the group visited an Okuni Ikom farm on Monday, November 6, 2017, where they stole bags of cocoa.

They capped the heist by taking turns to sleep with the female victim.

Over 1000 women from the Okuni community reportedly took to the street to speak against the act labeled as "barbaric".

Members of the gang have been apprehended following an earlier release.

Dr. Inyang Asibong, the state Commissioner of Health and colleague, Dr. Betta Edu, the Director General of the state's Primary Healthcare Development Agency confirmed this.

Pressure has been mounted on the Attorney General of Cross River State, Joe Abang, who has been urged to conduct a speedy prosecution of the suspects.