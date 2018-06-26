Tecno Spark Vs Tecno Spark 2, why should I upgrade?

news

Last year’s TECNO Spark was a truly astounding phone, bagging itself 'the smartphone with the brightest camera' crown from several notable tech blogs.

We even gave it the best camera smartphone for its design, performance and value for money.

But as we all know; the smartphone industry doesn’t sleep, and the stiff competition always keeps smartphone makers on their toes as they constantly strive to outdo each other.

This obviously drove TECNO back to the drawing board and the result is something truly special- the TECNO Spark 2. Two weeks in and we are very impressed with the performance of the 1 GB Spark 2.

If you’re thinking about upgrading to TECNO’s latest Spark 2, here are key upgrades that sets the Spark 2 apart from its predecessor, the TECNO SPARK.

Spark vs Spark 2: Camera? Spark 2 just too good for Spark

The new TECNO Spark 2flaunts a new camera, and this time, it is a big deal, as the smartphone doesn’t just feature a flawlessly bright camera set-up but also showcases several upgraded top-of-the-line specs.

At 13MP + 8MP cameras (front and rear), this smartphone offers the best for that bright and clear picture you desire- at the best price value.

SPARK 2

Last year’s version of the TECNO Spark flaunts a 13MP high-sensitivity camera which helps users get better imaging results anytime, anywhere and in any type of lightening condition.The TECNO Spark flaunts a display that is 12.5% brighter than its predecessor.

SPARK

With the use of Provision algorithm technology, the screen brightness on the Spark was upgraded to 450nit, which presents a clearer and brighter effect when viewing photos, watching movies and playing games.

Now, imagine what the Spark 2 flaunts. In all modesty, the TECNO Spark 2 is a feast for the eyes and what makes it so special is this: it is BIGGER, and the camera is even BRIGHTER.

SPARK 2

Just like the last edition of the Spark, TECNO Mobile has boastfully declared that the new Spark 2 is the smartphone with the brightest display and camera.

The upgraded MIXFLASH2.0 which is obviously better than the 1.0 version has made sure that feat is established. This time the Spark 2 doesn’t just come with a Mix flash, it comes with a Dual Front Flash + Screen Flash + Rear three-ring Flash and the nit brightness has been increased to more than 70%- amazing stuff!

To make the picture quality of the Spark 2 even better, it comes with the blue glass which filters out 50% more noiseand it has been upgraded to filter even more noise over a regular glass for appealing clarity. The bright flash illuminates in both low and high light to produce a clearer and sharper image.

Spark vs Spark 2: Design? TECNO sure went all out with the Spark 2

On the screen size, the TECNO Spark showcased a 5.5-inch display with bezels while the TECNO Spark 2 lands at the top of the class for its looks showcasing a 6.0-inch full screen display with full view display for an immersive movie, gaming and picture experience.

Spark vs Spark 2: Battery? Spark stands no chance against the Spark 2

In the battery department,the TECNO Spark 2 still dominates as it stomachs a 3500mAh battery which is 500mAh higher than last year’s Spark.

New Features

Other features that differentiate the Spark 2 from the regular Spark includes an advanced security Facial ID feature with a 700 MS unlock speed. An upgraded fingerprint picture snapper is also something to note as the new design allows users conveniently capture their pictures with a single hand.

With a retail price of 36,200, upgrading to the Spark 2 wouldn’t be a bad idea as you enjoy more features for less amount.

For a full spec comparison, check out the table below: