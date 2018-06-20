Taxify driver absconds with rider's money

A Taxify driver is ready to return an amount of money mistakenly transferred to him by a rider but only when it is convenient for him.
He was reportedly arrested on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.
Three weeks earlier, a passenger who made the error had called him after making an excess payment but the driver refused in a post published on IG.
The post which came along with a video showed him in a car while a group of people questioned him.
But it became a negotiation shortly he was captured by security men in Lekki Gardens Phase 2, Ajah, Lagos.
A bit of trickery was needed in order to apprehend the Taxify driver who made a run for it after recognizing that he has been set-up.
The person he was indebted to reportedly called him with a phone belonging to another. This ensured his appearance after weeks of reaching of out.