Taxify driver absconds with rider's money

Crook! Taxify driver absconds with rider's money and dictates when he will pay back

A Taxify driver is ready to return an amount of money mistakenly transferred to him by a rider but only when it is convenient for him.

Taxify driver absconds with rider's money and dictates when he will pay back play

A Taxify driver who refused to return an amount transferred to him in an error wants to pay when it is convenient for him.

(Twitter)
When he was caught, a Taxify driver who absconded with N27,000 mistakenly transferred to him by a rider says he will pay the amount when it is convenient.

He was reportedly arrested on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Taxify driver absconds with rider's money and dictates when he will pay back play

A Taxify driver negotiates payment plan of money he absconded with.

Three weeks earlier, a passenger who made the error had called him after making an excess payment but the driver refused in a post published on IG.

The post which came along with a video showed him in a car while a group of people questioned him.

Man's faith in humanity restored after taxi driver returns lost money

But it became a negotiation shortly he was captured by security men in  Lekki Gardens Phase 2, Ajah, Lagos.

Taxify driver arrested, weeks after absconding with rider#emo#4oCZ##s money . . A Taxify driver was, today, arrested at Lekki Gardens Phase 2, Ajah, Lagos, 3 weeks after he disappeared with a rider#emo#4oCZ##s money. . . According to reports, N27,000 was mistakenly transferred to him by the rider and he was called, but refused to pick up and return the money. . . However, today, the rider called him with someone else#emo#4oCZ##s number, to order for a ride offline, and he hurriedly went to the agreed meeting place. . . Upon getting there, he took off again when he saw it was the rider that sent him the money, but unfortunately for him, the security guards of the estate had been notified not to allow him get out. . . He was subsequently arrested and handed over to the police. He has since been taken to the police station.

A bit of trickery was needed in order to apprehend the Taxify driver who made a run for it after recognizing that he has been set-up.

The person he was indebted to reportedly called him with a phone belonging to another. This ensured his appearance after weeks of reaching of out.

