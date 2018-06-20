Taxify driver absconds with rider's money

news

When he was caught, a Taxify driver who absconded with N27,000 mistakenly transferred to him by a rider says he will pay the amount when it is convenient.

He was reportedly arrested on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Three weeks earlier, a passenger who made the error had called him after making an excess payment but the driver refused in a post published on IG.

The post which came along with a video showed him in a car while a group of people questioned him.

But it became a negotiation shortly he was captured by security men in Lekki Gardens Phase 2, Ajah, Lagos.

A bit of trickery was needed in order to apprehend the Taxify driver who made a run for it after recognizing that he has been set-up.

The person he was indebted to reportedly called him with a phone belonging to another. This ensured his appearance after weeks of reaching of out.