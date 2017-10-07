Home > Gist > Metro >

Suspected quack doctor bags N500, 000 bail

Abdullahi had pleaded not guilty to a three-count charge of conspiracy, administration of fake pills and breach of public peace.

A Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, on Friday, October 6, slammed N500,000 bail on a 28-year-old doctor, Yusufu Abdullahi, who allegedly gave poisonous pills to his patients.

The magistrate, Mr Adewale Ojo, in his ruling, ordered the accused to produce two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case to November 13 for trial.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Romanus Uniugbe, had told the court that the accused and one other, still at large, committed the offences in September at Mile 12 Market, Kosofe Local Government Area, Lagos.

According to him, the accused operates an illegal hospital, where he admits patients, carries out surgical operations and administers dangerous pills, the practice, which has resulted in the death of innocent people.

He said that intelligence report revealed that the accused and his accomplice, who had no qualifications or licenses, had been operating in the area of Ketu for a while.

He further said that Abdullahi, conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of public peace, when he was  defending his practice as a medical practitioner.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Sections 251 (1), 411 and 412 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised). 

