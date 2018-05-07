Home > Gist > Metro >

Suspected kidnapper breaks down in tears during trial

Evans had his complaint over poor treatment in prison ignored by a judge who has scheduled him for his next trial date.

Evans broke down in tears while complaining about a porr treatment in prison. play

(The Nation)
A suspected kidnapper, Evans, otherwise known as Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, has complained of ill-treatment in the hands of prison officials.

Evans, who appeared at the Lagos High Court, Igbosere, Yaba, reportedly broke down in tears in protest of an uncomfortable experience in court.

Court dismisses Evans' N300m fundamental right suit play Evans breaks down in tears during trial (Vanguard)

 

He was made to appear in court wearing "a pair of shorts and a green T-shirt torn on the shoulder with sand stain on the back," according to Punch News.

A doctor had reportedly certified the suspect fit to stand trial despite personal reservations as contained in a report by Punch.

“What have I done to you people? They have been beating me; no good food; I have been locked up in one place since August 30 last year; why are they taking my case personally?

"Let me face my trial alive, why do you people want to kill me,” Evans said in an emotional burst in court.

ALSO READ: Is Evans' disappearance for his protection or freedom?

Voice Olukoya Ogungbeje just loves controversial cases play

Evans' Olukoya Ogungbeje, reportedly tried to calm him after a court outburst.

(Vanguard)

 

Prior to this, the accused, who was arraigned alongside Joseph Emeka, Linus Okpara and Victor Aduba, was calmed by his lawyer Olukoya Ogungbeje.

Following an end to the drama, Justice Akintoye who presided over the arraignment adjourned till May 25, 2018, Punch confirmed.

