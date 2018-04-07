Home > Gist > Metro >

Watch students serve punishment for fighting over meat

Petty Issues WAEC students serve punishment after fighting over stolen meat with cutlass

The four students accused each other of stealing meat from a joint pot of soup.

As strange as it may seem, four WAEC students reportedly broke into a fight with cutlasses over stolen meat in Abia State today, April 7, 2018.

Thanks to the timely intervention of residents in the area, the students who came from Mbaise, Imo state to write their exam at Divine Lift International School, Aba, were subdued and made to serve punishments for their pain.

Watch the video below:

 

According to Instablog9ja, the four students accused each other of stealing meat from a joint pot of soup.

Their altercation which quickly degenerated into a potentially deadly fight during which they resorted to the use of cutlasses.

However, residents intervened before they could harm each other and had them carrying block on their heads while kneeling down, to help cool their tempers.

Student stabbed to death during fight over girlfriend in Kano

A former student of First Grade College, Kano, Kano State, Sadiq Ado-Maje, has been arrested by the State Police Command for allegedly stabbing his friend, Usman Salisu, to death during a fight over a girlfriend they both had interest in.

It was gathered that Ado-Maje was expelled from the school due to his unruly behaviour which could be traced to his altercation with the deceased over a girl and he allegedly stormed the school to settle scores with Salisu whom he suspected to have snatched his girlfriend and the encounter led to his stabbing the young man to death with a dagger.

Eyewitnesses say that as soon as Ado-Maje arrived the school premises, he went straight for Usman and after a brief row between the two, the suspect brought out the dagger he had hidden in his trouser and stabbed the victim.

"I saw Salisu soaked in blood on the floor while efforts made by other bystanders to apprehended the assailant failed,” a witness recalled.

The spokesman of the State Police Command, DSP Musa Magaji Majiya, said the suspect was later apprehended after he had tried to escape justice.

