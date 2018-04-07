news

As strange as it may seem, four WAEC students reportedly broke into a fight with cutlasses over stolen meat in Abia State today, April 7, 2018.

Thanks to the timely intervention of residents in the area, the students who came from Mbaise, Imo state to write their exam at Divine Lift International School, Aba, were subdued and made to serve punishments for their pain.

According to Instablog9ja, the four students accused each other of stealing meat from a joint pot of soup.

Their altercation which quickly degenerated into a potentially deadly fight during which they resorted to the use of cutlasses.

However, residents intervened before they could harm each other and had them carrying block on their heads while kneeling down, to help cool their tempers.

