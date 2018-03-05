Home > Gist > Metro >

400 level student beaten to stupor for stealing

No More Student beaten senseless for stealing

Micheal has been the prime suspect reportedly responsible for their missing valuables.

  • Published:
Jungle Justice is common in Nigeria play

Jungle Justice is common in Nigeria

(Vanguard)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A student of the Bayero University, Kano, has reportedly been caught stealing from fellow students over the weekend.

The 400 level student identified simply as Michael, was given a mild taste of jungle justice by his irate colleagues.

ALSO READ: Pretty lady disgraced after stealing from a supermarket

The 400 level student of BUK University, Mixcheal, caught red handed stealing play

The 400 level student of BUK University, Mixcheal, caught red handed stealing

(instagram)

 

According to Instablog9ja, Micheal has been the prime suspect reportedly responsible for their missing valuables.

He was caught red-handed while trying to break into one of the hostel rooms.

Thanks to the prompt intervention of security operatives, Micheal escaped with only a bleeding lip.

Jungle Justice

Nigerians have since learnt the errant habit of meting out justice to criminals, and it usually involves severe beating, which most times results in the death of the suspect.

Some Badoo gang members received jungle justice to mark their reign of terror. play

Some Badoo gang members received jungle justice to mark their reign of terror.

(Press)

 

In many cases, the suspect usually turned out to be innocent, but that has done little to stop them.

A similar case in which a student stole a generator, saw the suspect, tied at the hands and legs, severely beaten and stripped naked.

The student of the Abia State Polytechnic, Abia State, Mark Chimobi Okoro, would have been dead but for the timely intervention of good samaritans, after an angry mob descended on him and beat him to stupor for stealing a generating set.

ALSO READ: Car snatcher beaten to stupor in Abia

According to an eyewitness who posted the story on Facebook, Okoro, a student of Business Administration Management department in the institution, was caught red-handed while attempting to steal the generator in Aba.

play

 

The angry crowd quickly went into the jungle justice mode and stripped him naked before beating him mercilessly and would have set him on fire but for the pleas of some elders who prevailed on the crowd from taking laws into their hands.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 #MeToo Nigerian women speak on rape and sexual abusebullet
2 Yahoo Boys 22 Nigerians arrested for online fraud in Ghanabullet
3 Wicked World 16-yr-old girl who was raped, impregnated by doctor, diesbullet

Related Articles

Is This Okay? Hungry 70-yr-old man flogged publicly for stealing pumpkin
Illegal Immigrants Africans in Israel are painting their faces white to avoid deportation
Pure Evil! Decaying hand of maltreated house maid will send chills down your spine
Wicked World Woman calls out Lawmaker who allegedly impregnated lady, dumped her
Supernatural Meat Man brags about eating snake meat able to cure HIV, improve sex power
Serious Tidy! Port Harcourt burglar stripped naked after busted operation
CIA Thief Losing your mobile phone to these SIM card hackers can render your savings empty
In Lagos Police arrest cyber criminals, cross-border thieves, drug peddlers
In Lagos CCTV footage exposes three car hijackers [Watch]
Devil Orphans rescued from HIV-positive grandmother who blames them for disease

Metro

I rush inside the bus with another guy, and we almost collided.
In Plateau Two students killed in fatal accident
The deadly gun
Curiosity Killed The Cat Man shot and killed during attempt to test bulletproof vest
Army says it's ready to end 'romance' with Shekau
In Lagos Truck driver collapses after beating from soldiers over bribe [Watch]
Christian Karembeu FIFA World Cup winner to arrive Nigeria
World Cup Trophy FIFA cup winner, Christian Karembeu, to arrive Nigeria