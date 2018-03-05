news

A student of the Bayero University, Kano, has reportedly been caught stealing from fellow students over the weekend.

The 400 level student identified simply as Michael, was given a mild taste of jungle justice by his irate colleagues.

According to Instablog9ja, Micheal has been the prime suspect reportedly responsible for their missing valuables.

He was caught red-handed while trying to break into one of the hostel rooms .

Thanks to the prompt intervention of security operatives, Micheal escaped with only a bleeding lip.

Jungle Justice

Nigerians have since learnt the errant habit of meting out justice to criminals, and it usually involves severe beating, which most times results in the death of the suspect.

In many cases, the suspect usually turned out to be innocent, but that has done little to stop them.

A similar case in which a student stole a generator , saw the suspect, tied at the hands and legs, severely beaten and stripped naked.

The student of the Abia State Polytechnic, Abia State, Mark Chimobi Okoro, would have been dead but for the timely intervention of good samaritans, after an angry mob descended on him and beat him to stupor for stealing a generating set.

According to an eyewitness who posted the story on Facebook, Okoro, a student of Business Administration Management department in the institution, was caught red-handed while attempting to steal the generator in Aba.