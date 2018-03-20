news

A 26-yr-old final year student of the Department of Nursing at the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID), identified as Fatima Habu Usman, is reportedly fighting for her life after being bathed in acid .

The reports revealed that the young woman suffered the cruel fate at the hands of two tricycle operators in Borno State.

The incident was reportedly confirmed to PRNigeria by one Mr Ibrahim Yusuf, Fatima's relative who revealed that the victim was kidnapped on Friday, March 16, 2018.

According to him, Fatima entered a tricycle in front of First Bank where she had gone to deposit some cash.

He said: “She boarded a commercial tricycle popularly called Keke NAPEP to Baga Road, but unknown to her, one of the men in the tricycle brought out a white handkerchief and pretended as though he was having a cough.

“As soon as he touched her face with the handkerchief, she passed out, only to find herself dumped at the Railway Bayan Quarters area, bathed with a substance suspected to be acid around 1 pm.

“It’s sad that an innocent young lady like Fatima, who is already in her final year at the university and looked forward to a brighter future could be subjected to such cruel and inhumane treatment by criminal-minded Keke NAPEP operators in the state”.

The UMTH Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee(CMAC), Bashir Tahir, said Fatima is recovering from the injuries she sustained in the attack .

Tahir also added that the medical team are still conducting relevant examinations on the victim to determine whether she would undergo surgical operations .

The Borno State Commissioner of Police, Damien Chukwu, who confirmed the incident, said an investigation is currently ongoing to apprehend the culprits behind the attack.