Home > Gist > Metro >

Student arrested for stabbing prostitute to death in Enugu

Ashawo No Be Work Student arrested for stabbing prostitute to death in Enugu [Graphic Photo]

A student of the Institute of Management and Technology in Enugu has been arrested for stabbing a prostitute to death.

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Enugu State Police Command has arrested one Emmanuel Ezegwu, a student of Institute of Management and Technology [IMT], for allegedly stabbing a commercial sex worker to death during an argument over payment.

CoalCity Connect reports that Ezegwu who was arrested while he was planning to travel to Lagos, had stabbed the prostitute and hid her body in his room and was on the verge of sneaking away when neighbours alerted the police and he was arrested.

It was learned that Ezugwu who has so far confessed to the police, had picked up the lady on October 21, 2017, at the popular Rangers Avenue known for its influx o scarlet ladies and after they had agreed on a price of N4,000 for an all-night sex, he took her home.

ALSO READ: "Way To Go: Prostitute dies after marathon sex with several men in Enugu"

On getting to his residence located on 16 Onuato Street, Obiagu, the deceased gave Ezegwu different excuses on why they should delay having sex till he slept off because of the drinks he had had before they went home.

The State Police Public Relations Officer [PPRO], SP Ebere Amaraizu, said that the suspect in his confession, said he was drunk that night and because it was getting late, he demanded that they had sexual intercourse immediately they got home.

“His request did not influence anything as the deceased allegedly requested to finish what she was inhaling in order to be in the mood for the business of the day.

The accused maintained that after several hours of pressuring her and without any answer, he slept off and woke up before 3 am."

SP Amaraizu said the suspect said upon waking up, he ordered the lady of the night to leave his apartment since she did not fulfill their part of the bargain.

“The accused said that the deceased resisted the order and allegedly warned him to beware as she would not succumb to any person’s threat whatsoever.

He said she later headed for a kitchen knife that was seen in the kitchen section of the suspect’s room after allegedly biting him.

The accused further revealed that a fight broke out between them and as the deceased tried to stab him to death with the kitchen knife, he overpowered her.”

SP Amarizu added that the suspect said he stabbed the prostitute in the stomach and the neck till she died and he wrapped the corpse and hid it under his bed and made arrangements o travel to Lagos because he was caught.

ALSO READ: "Dollar 'Palaver': 'Ashewo' stabs man over price increase"

The police spokesman said that the body was recovered from the apartment and deposited at the mortuary of the Eastern Nigeria Medical Centre, Enugu, as investigations into the incident had commenced.

 

More

Ashawo No Be Work Nigerian prostitute fined for soliciting sex in Malaysia
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 Naughty By Nature Lady tears Internet with nude photo to celebrate...bullet
2 Stranger Things Archaeologists claim to have found the "Gates of Hell"bullet
3 Pastor Enoch Adeboye 'You are creating business centers, not...bullet

Related Articles

Wicked Soul Police nab man who killed, buried prostitute in Delta
Show Of Shame Young lady disgraces man who slept with her, gave her N1K [Photos/Video]
In Zimbabwe Prostitutes twerk, display condoms at colleagues funeral (Video)
Ashewo No Be Work Prostitute strips naked, runs mad, after sex with strange man [Graphic Photo]
Bloody Prostitute cuts off customer's manhood after he refused to pay for sex (Video)
End Time Zimbabwean prostitutes go haywire, have open sex in night club (Graphic Photos)
What You've Got... 'I use anointing oil to attract customers' - Zimbabwean prostitute
‘Ashawo No Be Work’ White man cries out after prostitute stole his wallet

Metro

The sight of a vulture is bad news in some communities
Strange World Panic in Akwa Ibom as Vulture delivers sack letter to Monarch
Father Godspower Inalegwu is another one who got away from the priesthood
Body No Be Firewood! See Rev. Father who dumped Priesthood to get married secretly [Photos]
This sad woman needs advice
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say Yemisi should encourage her husband to seek help
Morning Teaser 'Help: My wife calls her ex-boyfriend's name during sex'