Student arrested for stabbing prostitute to death in Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command has arrested one Emmanuel Ezegwu, a student of Institute of Management and Technology [IMT], for allegedly stabbing a commercial sex worker to death during an argument over payment.

CoalCity Connect reports that Ezegwu who was arrested while he was planning to travel to Lagos, had stabbed the prostitute and hid her body in his room and was on the verge of sneaking away when neighbours alerted the police and he was arrested.

It was learned that Ezugwu who has so far confessed to the police, had picked up the lady on October 21, 2017, at the popular Rangers Avenue known for its influx o scarlet ladies and after they had agreed on a price of N4,000 for an all-night sex, he took her home.

On getting to his residence located on 16 Onuato Street, Obiagu, the deceased gave Ezegwu different excuses on why they should delay having sex till he slept off because of the drinks he had had before they went home.

The State Police Public Relations Officer [PPRO], SP Ebere Amaraizu, said that the suspect in his confession, said he was drunk that night and because it was getting late, he demanded that they had sexual intercourse immediately they got home.

“His request did not influence anything as the deceased allegedly requested to finish what she was inhaling in order to be in the mood for the business of the day.

The accused maintained that after several hours of pressuring her and without any answer, he slept off and woke up before 3 am."

SP Amaraizu said the suspect said upon waking up, he ordered the lady of the night to leave his apartment since she did not fulfill their part of the bargain.

“The accused said that the deceased resisted the order and allegedly warned him to beware as she would not succumb to any person’s threat whatsoever.

He said she later headed for a kitchen knife that was seen in the kitchen section of the suspect’s room after allegedly biting him.

The accused further revealed that a fight broke out between them and as the deceased tried to stab him to death with the kitchen knife, he overpowered her.”

SP Amarizu added that the suspect said he stabbed the prostitute in the stomach and the neck till she died and he wrapped the corpse and hid it under his bed and made arrangements o travel to Lagos because he was caught.

The police spokesman said that the body was recovered from the apartment and deposited at the mortuary of the Eastern Nigeria Medical Centre, Enugu, as investigations into the incident had commenced.