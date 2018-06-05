Stubborn teen disobeys mum and had his penis chopped by shark

news

A Brazilian teenage boy, Jose Ernestor da Silva, has paid with his life after disobeying mum's warning against visiting the beach.

Elisangela dos Anjos had reportedly warned her son, 18, from swimming at the Piedade beach near Recife.

The resort located near Brazil's north-east coast recorded a shark attack in April 2018, but Ernestor da Silva refused to be discouraged by this.

He reportedly had his penis and leg chopped off according a report by The Sun UK.

The victim swam alongside brother in an area marked by warnings of likely shark attack on the tragic day.

“He would go in secret, because he knew that I thought it was dangerous. I wasn’t worried because I thought he was somewhere around the house.

“When I heard about it I went crazy, all the neighbours heard me screaming," Elisangela dos Anjos told Brazil’s JC Online website while speaking from the Aeronautica Hospital where her late son received treatment.

An attempt at surgery had failed to revive the deceased who reportedly suffered two heart attacks - one after arriving at the local Aeronautica Hospital, and another as he was being transported to the Restauracao Hospital in the centre of Recife, The Sun UK reported.

Wagner Monteiro, an ambulance medic confirmed that 18-year-old had his femur and penis amputated by the sea animal thought to be a Tiger Shark.