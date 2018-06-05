Home > Gist > Metro >

Stubborn teen disobeys mum and had his penis chopped by shark

The deceased, Jose Ernestor da Silva died after disobeying his mother's warning discouraging him from swimming at a shark infested beach.

Elisangela dos Anjos experienced an unbelievable shock after learning about her son's death.

(The Sun UK)
A Brazilian teenage boy, Jose Ernestor da Silva, has paid with his life after disobeying mum's warning against visiting the beach.

Elisangela dos Anjos had reportedly warned her son, 18, from swimming at the Piedade beach near Recife.

The deceased who had his femur and penis chopped off had reportedly ignored various signs which gave out warnings of a likely shark attack.

The resort located near Brazil's north-east coast recorded a shark attack in April 2018, but Ernestor da Silva refused to be discouraged by this.

He reportedly had his penis and leg chopped off according a report by The Sun UK.

The victim swam alongside brother in an area marked by warnings of likely shark attack on the tragic day.

“He would go in secret, because he knew that I thought it was dangerous. I wasn’t worried because I thought he was somewhere around the house.

“When I heard about it I went crazy, all the neighbours heard me screaming," Elisangela dos Anjos told Brazil’s JC Online website while speaking from the Aeronautica Hospital where her late son received treatment.

ALSO READ: 5 men raped by gay baboon admitted in hospital

A group of holidayers had earlier tried to nurse the deceased before the arrival of the paramedics.

An attempt at surgery had failed to revive the deceased who reportedly suffered two heart attacks - one after arriving at the local Aeronautica Hospital, and another as he was being transported to the Restauracao Hospital in the centre of Recife, The Sun UK reported.

Wagner Monteiro, an ambulance medic confirmed that 18-year-old had his femur and penis amputated by the sea animal thought to be a Tiger Shark.

