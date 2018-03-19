Home > Gist > Metro >

Struggle for video game controller kills youngster

Addiction Struggle for video game joystick kills youngster

The police in Mississippi confirmed the death of a girl shot dead by her younger brother. This occurred over a struggle for a game joystick.

  • Published:
A boy reportedly shot his sister dead during a struggle for a video game joystick. The victim reportedly received a bullet at the back of her head. play

A boy reportedly shot his sister dead during a struggle for a video game joystick. The victim reportedly received a bullet at the back of her head.

(VG247)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A struggle concerning who gets control of a video game joystick has meant the end for a 13-year-old girl who was shot dead by her younger brother, aged 9.

AFP News reported that the tragedy occurred on Saturday, March 17, 2018, in the US state of Mississippi.

Cecil Cantrell, a Sheriff in the Monroe County confirmed that the victim was killed when a bullet struck her at the back of the head.

play Struggle for video game joystick kills youngster (CNN)

 

The deceased only managed to put up a fight for a short period having declared dead the following day, Sunday. She reportedly died at a hospital located in Memphis, Tennessee.

Such cases of deaths bring to a focus the dangers that have accompanied a liberal American society which has offered firearm privileges to its citizens.

Various instances of gun violence in a civil environment can be attributed to an easy access to weapons meant for protection against criminal adversaries.

Such an opportunity is however not available in Nigeria except you run into your dad's gun from the 1967 Nigerian Civil War.

Man digs up his father's gun from the civil war

A Facebook User's post has resurrected memories; Memories from 51 years ago.

Dike BarukShalom Chukwudi shared photos of his father and an old rusted gun which was unearthed in their family compound.

He goes on to tell the tale of war and how his father had hidden his weapons which identified him as a Biafran soldier back in the day.

Read the touching post below:

" data-width="">
">Postby

 

ALSO READ: Separatists chants is so real, it greeted me at a bar in Imo

As tales by moonlight go, this family will be having an interesting night... Complete with a full moon.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Oh My God! This divorce story will shock you beyond your wildest imaginationbullet
2 In Kenya Disappointed robber demands refund of bribe paid to policebullet
3 Science Student Death trap Tramadol kills young man in his 20'sbullet

Related Articles

Prop Of The Week The Zimbabwean military holds the mother of all palace coups
Racism Why does the world hate black people?
Aburi Accord How a meeting in Ghana changed Nigeria forever
Ishola Oyenusi  The rise and fall of the romantic armed robber in the 70s
Keaton Jones Here's what you should know about the bullied boy and his viral video
Armed Forces What happens when a Nigerian soldier dies at war?
Lt. Col. Banjo Have you heard of the "Yoruba Biafran?"
Kemi Olunloyo Media personality cautions Biafra agitators

Metro

Mother kills baby in attempt to exorcise her
Casting Out Evil Spirit Mother kills baby in attempt to exorcise her
A pair of women have instilled fear in the hearts of South African men due to their expertise when it concerns robbing philanderers turned robbery victims.
'Konji' Hazard Fun lover warns about these ladies who rob men after sex
Fredrick Nwenu, the brother of the deceased thinks her death was unnecessary.
Unreasonable Death Family blames Mum who committed suicide over jobless children
Bizarre rape Suspect of rape freed because victim enjoyed it