Struggle for video game controller kills youngster

news

A struggle concerning who gets control of a video game joystick has meant the end for a 13-year-old girl who was shot dead by her younger brother , aged 9.

AFP News reported that the tragedy occurred on Saturday, March 17, 2018, in the US state of Mississippi.

Cecil Cantrell, a Sheriff in the Monroe County confirmed that the victim was killed when a bullet struck her at the back of the head.

The deceased only managed to put up a fight for a short period having declared dead the following day, Sunday. She reportedly died at a hospital located in Memphis, Tennessee.

Such cases of deaths bring to a focus the dangers that have accompanied a liberal American society which has offered firearm privileges to its citizens.

Various instances of gun violence in a civil environment can be attributed to an easy access to weapons meant for protection against criminal adversaries.

Such an opportunity is however not available in Nigeria except you run into your dad's gun from the 1967 Nigerian Civil War .

Man digs up his father's gun from the civil war

A Facebook User's post has resurrected memories; Memories from 51 years ago .

Dike BarukShalom Chukwudi shared photos of his father and an old rusted gun which was unearthed in their family compound.

He goes on to tell the tale of war and how his father had hidden his weapons which identified him as a Biafran soldier back in the day.

Read the touching post below:

ALSO READ: Separatists chants is so real, it greeted me at a bar in Imo

As tales by moonlight go, this family will be having an interesting night... Complete with a full moon.