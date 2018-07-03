Pulse.ng logo
Stop and search brings untimely death to 7 policemen in Abuja

Work Hazard Stop and search brings untimely death to 7 policemen in Abuja

Seven policemen who confronted some shady figures were killed while conducting a routine check in Abuja.

  • Published:
Stop and search brings untimely death to 7 policemen in Abuja play

The corpses of seven policemen reportedly killed by unknown gunmen.

(PeplNews)
A stop and search went wrong for seven policemen who were killed in the line of duty by gunmen in Abuja.

They were shot dead around the Galadimawa roundabout late night on Monday.

Stop and search brings untimely death to 7 policemen in Abuja play

Some gunmen allegedly killed seven policemen in a gun shootout.

(Nigeria Police Watch)

 

The Daily Trust News confirmed this in a report published today.

ALSO READ: These dangerous thieves are as deadly as Offa robbery suspects

One other policemen was reportedly injured alongside an unconfirmed number of civilians.

Stop and search brings untimely death to 7 policemen in Abuja play

More policemen were deployed to maintain peace at Galadimawa roundabout which connects to the airport road in Abuja.

(SkyscraperCity)

 

The Daily Trust gathered that more policemen have been deployed at the location to ensure peace.

