StillBroke launches underwear worldwide

StillBroke Brand launches underwear worldwide

Still Broke; an authentic line of designer underwear officially launched in Lagos at Oasis Medspa Ikoyi, on the 13th of May, 2018.

It was an evening of merriment as Still Broke; an authentic line of designer underwear officially launched in Lagos at Oasis Medspa Ikoyi, on the 13th of May, 2018.

Hosted by popular on-air personality Ushbebe, guests at the launch which consisted of high-profile celebrities and personalities witnessed a new era of underwear donning; as several stunning male and female models strut the runway with grace; showcasing various cool ways in which one can wear or combine the underwear with outfits.

Guests also witnessed an array of stylish activewear from the Stll Broke brand displayed; including yoga pants, leggings, tracksuit bottoms, sports bra; just to name a few.

Michael Uyi Agho, who is the CEO of the brand described the idea behind the metaphorical brand name and its theme, stating; “The whole message and theme behind Still Broke is one of positivity. It conveys the message of steadfastness; even whilst recording a great level of success – that is; one should never be entirely comfortable even if you are swimming in great wealth or have attained your set goals. The brand aims to imbue its wearer with the confidence needed to carry on and keep thriving at whatever you do. In essence, we are saying; in everything you do, you’ve got to hustle like you are Still Broke!”

The Still Broke line of underwear had made headlines prior to the launch as a handful of celebrities have been captured flaunting the stylish brand on social media, including actress Annie Idibia, Wizkid, Lilian Esoro and Tiwa Savage.

Recent Headies Award winner Reminisce also made headlines after doing a street-themed photoshoot for the underwear brand.

Some of the notable names in attendance at the launch include music veteran 2baba, comedian Bovi, afro-dancehall singer, Timaya, Solidstar, ex-reality TV stars, Bassey &, Kemen, Osas Ajibade, actress Lilian Esoro, wordsmith Iceberg Slim and a host of others.

They also enjoyed celebrity favourite LucBelaire and Craft Rum Bumbu provided by Belaire.

