Home > Gist > Metro >

Stephanie Otobo lied and this video proves it

Apostle Suleman "It was all a lie I was paid to tell" - Stephanie Otobo confesses [Video]

Stephanie Otobo reportedly went down on her knees, asking for forgiveness from Mrs Suleman who went on to forgive her publicly.

  • Published:
Apostle Suleman Vs Stephanie Otobo play

Apostle Suleman Vs Stephanie Otobo

(lindaikejisblog)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The 'new year, new me' resolution seems to have gotten to Stephanie Otobo because she has now come out to confess that her sex scandal involving Apostle Johnson Suleiman was all a lie!

Shocked yet?

ALSO READ: Man of God denies having romantic relationships with Kimora

Stephanie Otobo play

Stephanie Otobo

(SDK)

 

During one of the sessions of the On-going crusade at the Fire and Miracle Night of Omega Fire Ministries’ International Worship Centre Auchi, which has been taking place this week, the Canada-based Nigerian singer, left everyone in attendance shocked.

Stella Dimokokorkus reports that Otobo stepped out and took the mic to apologise to the man of God who came under heavy fire after news of the alleged sex scandal hit and broke the Internet in 2017.

Apostle Johnson Suleman's wife, Lizzy play

Apostle Johnson Suleman's wife, Lizzy

(Facebook)

 

She reportedly went down on her knees, asking for forgiveness from Mrs Suleman who went on to forgive her publicly.

The only offence allegedly committed by the Apostle was to have intervened in the numerous heinous crimes against the Church of Christ around the Nation and became a voice for the Gospel.

You would recall that the singer and alleged stripper, came out in  2017, to accuse the man of God of using her and promising her marriage.

Stephanie Otobo and Apostle Johnson Suleman play

Stephanie Otobo and Apostle Johnson Suleman

(Pulse.ng)

ALSO READ: Stephanie Otobo shares screenshot photo of video chat with man of God

She also alleged that she had been pregnant with his child and he had given her a liquid substance that almost killed her, causing her to lose the baby.

The back and forth dragged on for months, with traded insults, accusations, and lawsuits.

Watch the video clip below:

Stephanie Otobo Confesses And Apologises To Apostle Suleman
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Wire Wire 'Yahoo boy' nabbed in bank while trying to withdraw £30,000bullet
2 Revealed Girl found dead in septic tank was reportedly killed by fatherbullet
3 Scandal! Pastor's wife reportedly shares naked video in church's...bullet

Related Articles

Apostle Johnson Suleman 'I stand by all my claims; cleric got me pregnant' - Stephanie Otobo
Apostle Johnson Suleman 'You must confess your sins'- Man of God tells Stephanie Otobo
Apostle Johnson Suleman 'I’m now a born-again Christian' - Stephanie Otobo
Apostle Johnson Suleman Close friend says Stephanie Otobo is a serial blackmailer
Apostle Johnson Suleman Stephanie Otobo drops song on travails with man of God
Apostle Suleiman Cleric spotted at police headquarters after $5m lawsuit
Apostle Johnson Suleman Stephanie Otobo slams $5M lawsuit on man of God
Apostle Johnson Suleman Cleric visits his spiritual father, Pastor Adeboye [PHOTOS]
Apostle Johnson Suleman Singer reveals how man of God paid millions into her account
Men's Roundtable Apostle Johnson Suleman: Who will cast the first stone?

Metro

Man poisons son over funds for naming ceremony
Black Heart Man poisons 5-day-old son over funds for naming ceremony
Ahmed Aliyu Wadada
Ahmed Aliyu Wadada Nasarawa's icon with passion for humanity and socio-economic development
The deceased who came out of her apartment with only a wrapper, died while trying to stop FSARS operatives from arresting her son.
Poor Woman Hypertensive mom slumps to death as FSARS operatives arrest son in illegal raid
A picture shared by the Facebook user, Sampson Nwabueze.
Double Blessing Facebook user celebrates birth of multiple twins delivered by sisters