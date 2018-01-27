Stephanie Otobo lied and this video proves it

news

The 'new year, new me' resolution seems to have gotten to Stephanie Otobo because she has now come out to confess that her sex scandal involving Apostle Johnson Suleiman was all a lie!

Shocked yet?

During one of the sessions of the On-going crusade at the Fire and Miracle Night of Omega Fire Ministries’ International Worship Centre Auchi, which has been taking place this week, the Canada-based Nigerian singer, left everyone in attendance shocked.

Stella Dimokokorkus reports that Otobo stepped out and took the mic to apologise to the man of God who came under heavy fire after news of the alleged sex scandal hit and broke the Internet in 2017.

She reportedly went down on her knees, asking for forgiveness from Mrs Suleman who went on to forgive her publicly .

The only offence allegedly committed by the Apostle was to have intervened in the numerous heinous crimes against the Church of Christ around the Nation and became a voice for the Gospel.

You would recall that the singer and alleged stripper, came out in 2017, to accuse the man of God of using her and promising her marriage.

She also alleged that she had been pregnant with his child and he had given her a liquid substance that almost killed her, causing her to lose the baby.

The back and forth dragged on for months, with traded insults, accusations, and lawsuits.

Watch the video clip below: