Female SS1student stabs classmate in the eye for refusing to join cult

Female SS1 student stabs classmate in the eye for refusing to join cult

Josephine who is also an SS1 student of the same secondary school is alleged to have been pressuring Lilian to join her cult, but the victim continued to decline.

...a bloodied knife fell from her hand. play

...a bloodied knife fell from her hand.

(NY Daily News)
A suspected female cultist identified simply as Josephine, along with her gang members have allegedly stabbed another SS1 student of  Community Secondary School Otuoke, Bayelsa State, Lilian Friday, in the right eye for refusing to join their cult.

Instablog9ja reports that incident occurred yesterday evening, Friday, April 27, 2018.

Josephine who is also an SS1 student of the same secondary school is alleged to have been pressuring Lilian to join her cult, but the victim continued to decline.

The victim's uncle, Benson, revealed that Lilian was attacked late yesterday while returning from his place.

He said that Lilian met her classmate on her way home and the suspect insisted that she must join her cult.

According to him, Lilian's continued refusal reportedly provoked the suspect and she vowed to leave Lilian disfigured.

The disagreement quickly turned into a fight during which the suspect alerted her gang members, who came along and subdued the victim, pinning her to the ground.

Lilian was then stabbed in the eye and left writhing in pain on the ground while her assailants took off.

According to the reports, the suspect is still at large as the Otuoke community is yet to grant arrest warrant to the parents of the victim.

According to them, it is against their laws for someone to arrest in the community without the approval of its leadership.

(pulse.ng)

