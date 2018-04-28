news

A suspected female cultist identified simply as Josephine, along with her gang members have allegedly stabbed another SS1 student of Community Secondary School Otuoke, Bayelsa State, Lilian Friday, in the right eye for refusing to join their cult.

Instablog9ja reports that incident occurred yesterday evening, Friday, April 27, 2018.

Josephine who is also an SS1 student of the same secondary school is alleged to have been pressuring Lilian to join her cult, but the victim continued to decline.

The victim's uncle, Benson, revealed that Lilian was attacked late yesterday while returning from his place.

He said that Lilian met her classmate on her way home and the suspect insisted that she must join her cult.

According to him, Lilian's continued refusal reportedly provoked the suspect and she vowed to leave Lilian disfigured.

The disagreement quickly turned into a fight during which the suspect alerted her gang members , who came along and subdued the victim, pinning her to the ground.

Lilian was then stabbed in the eye and left writhing in pain on the ground while her assailants took off.

According to the reports, the suspect is still at large as the Otuoke community is yet to grant arrest warrant to the parents of the victim.

According to them, it is against their laws for someone to arrest in the community without the approval of its leadership.

Suspected cultists murder man in reprisal attack (Graphic Photo)

In what was clearly seen as a reprisal attack, some suspected cultists snuffed life out of a young man in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State, on Sunday, March 6, after he was tracked down and hacked to death in broad daylight.

According to witnesses, the man identified as Sunshine, was attacked at Jalagugbo Street in the area by the men who pursued him to the street and shot at him several times but the bullets could not penetrate his body, so they brought out machetes and hacked him to a slow, painful death.

After making sure he was dead, the cultists allegedly called on anyone who belonged to Sunshine's group to come out and face them. After waiting for a while, escaped on their motorcycles, shooting sporadically into the air.

Those in the know say the deceased must have been murdered in revenge for the killing of a rival gang member.