"Spirit of Beersheba" sends messenger to seduce Catholic priests

Mission To Destroy "Spirit of Beersheba" sends female messenger to seduce Catholic priests

It proved a failed mission for a young girl on a mission to destroy a church in Imo State. She was reportedly sent by the Spirit of Beersheba.

  • Published:
"Spirit of Beersheba" sends female messenger to seduce Catholic priests play

A young girl who had on a rosary claims she was on a mission to destroy the church. She was acting on an order given by the Spirit of Beersheba.

(Instablog9ja)
During an interrogation, a young girl confessed to church worshippers that she serves the "Spirit of Beersheba" who sent her on a mission to seduce Catholic priests.

A video published by Instablog9ja revealed a conversation between the girl and two men who questioned her from the background.

Beersheba's messenger who kneeled throughout the interrogation admitted that she lit a candle at the alter of the St. Peters Catholic Church, Amaruru, Imo State.

ALSO READ: Church members flog floor aggressively to fight spiritual enemy [Video]

This was ritual purposes which involved uttering incantations. It didn't matter that the girl had on a rosary.

She had visited to destroy the church and she wasn't acting alone.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

