"Spirit of Beersheba" sends messenger to seduce Catholic priests

It proved a failed mission for a young girl on a mission to destroy a church in Imo State. She was reportedly sent by the Spirit of Beersheba.
A video published by Instablog9ja revealed a conversation between the girl and two men who questioned her from the background.
Beersheba's messenger who kneeled throughout the interrogation admitted that she lit a candle at the alter of the St. Peters Catholic Church, Amaruru, Imo State.
This was ritual purposes which involved uttering incantations. It didn't matter that the girl had on a rosary.
She had visited to destroy the church and she wasn't acting alone.