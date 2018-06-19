"Spirit of Beersheba" sends messenger to seduce Catholic priests

news

During an interrogation, a young girl confessed to church worshippers that she serves the "Spirit of Beersheba" who sent her on a mission to seduce Catholic priests.

A video published by Instablog9ja revealed a conversation between the girl and two men who questioned her from the background.

Beersheba's messenger who kneeled throughout the interrogation admitted that she lit a candle at the alter of the St. Peters Catholic Church, Amaruru, Imo State.

ALSO READ: Church members flog floor aggressively to fight spiritual enemy [Video]

This was ritual purposes which involved uttering incantations. It didn't matter that the girl had on a rosary.

She had visited to destroy the church and she wasn't acting alone.