Son of House of Rep member, Dolapo Badru, shot dead in the UK

Tragic Son of House of Rep member, Dolapo Badru, shot dead in the UK

The son of Nigerian MP, Dolapo Badru, is tenth person to be murdered in London within a 12-day period.

Abraham Badru was killed close to his family home in London. He was confirmed dead moments after policemen responded to reports of gunshots. play

Abraham Badru was killed close to his family home in London. He was confirmed dead moments after policemen responded to reports of gunshots.

(Evening Standard)
Abraham Badru, 26, the son of a House of Representatives member, Dolapo Badru, has been shot dead in the United Kingdom.

The deceased was killed late in the evening on Sunday, March 25, 2018.

He was murdered close to his family home in Dalston, Hackney.

The passing makes him the tenth person to be killed in a list of murders that have occurred in London over a 12-day period.

Son of House of Rep member, Dolapo Badru, shot dead in the UK (Evening Standard)

 

Reports of gunshot in the area had attracted the presence of the police who found him lying on a pavement. He was confirmed dead shortly after the discovery.

"As soon as I heard the bang, I knew it was a gunshot. I'm ex-military and knew that couldn't be a firework.

"I went to my balcony and saw a man slumped over on the ground at the back of a car.

"There was just one shot and a cry of pain. No speeding scooter and no speeding car.

"I didn't see anyone make off," a neighbour told the Daily Mail News.

"His mother came out and saw him on the floor. It was terrible listening to her collapse crying on the floor. She was just screaming.

"Everyone was very upset and I had to go away, I couldn't take it. It happened on our doorstep and I had to say a little prayer for the family," another witness revealed to the Daily Mail in a statement.

The Evening Standard, also reported that young Badru earlier received a recognition for his heroics in the year 2015, "for saving a woman from a sex attack."

He reportedly worked as a football coach after earning a Master's degree in the same year.

Like most people who recognise the deceased, his father Dolapo offered an inspiring opinion about his late son.

“A few years ago a girl was raped on the estate and Abraham fought them off. He went to court to testify against them and the police gave him an award," says the proud dad.

Similarly, Kelvin Odunuyi, a Nigerian teenager who lives in the United Kingdom, has been shot dead in front of a cinema in the United Kingdom.

He is suspected to have been killed in an ongoing gang war.

The mother of the deceased, 19, has expressed devastation over the death of her child who disobeyed an instruction prohibiting him from visiting Wood Green, an environment known for widespread violence.

play

 

Odunuyi met his end at the Vue Cinema located in the area on Thursday, March 8, 2018, shortly after his refusal to follow parental guidance.

"He was a lovely jovial boy. He was clever and loved by all who knew him. He had everything going for him.

"I have always lived in London but when we moved to Wood Green for a short time I got scared for my family. We now live in Harrow and I told him not to go back to Wood Green to see friends.

"But he did and now he is dead after being shot dead in a random attack. Police said it was wrong place at wrong time. I am devastated. I knew he would be safe at home with me but he went there and now he is dead.

"Another mother is grieving, enough is enough, the government needs to act to stop the bloodshed," says Afishetu Oniru, the mom of the departed youngster.

According to reports, no arrest has been made in connection to the killing of Kelvin Odunuyi who had aspired to become an expert in oil services.

Nigerian teenager, Kelvin Oduniyi, was shot dead at the Vue Cinema located in Wood Green, United Kingdom in a suspected gang war. play

Nigerian teenager, Kelvin Oduniyi, was shot dead at the Vue Cinema located in Wood Green, United Kingdom in a suspected gang war.

(Kemi Filani)

To help him achieve this goal, his parents reportedly enrolled him at the Fulneck School situated in Pudsey, West Yorkshire, a prestigious school where a sum of N12m was paid as tuition fees.

This adds to a list of incidents involving the deaths of a Nigerian citizen in the UK due to hateful violence.

