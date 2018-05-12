Home > Gist > Metro >

Ex-police officers son, 5 others arrested for 11 murders, cultism

The six suspects have reportedly confessed to being members of the Aiye Confraternity, adding that they have been involved in some killings and criminal activities in Ilorin, the state capital.

The Kwara State Police Command has arrested a police officer’s son, Lanre Mohammed Soliu and five others for alleged murder and cultism.

Others paraded by the Command have been identified as Abolaji Safti Ojulari, Azeez Mayaki, Suleiman Babatunde, Yusuf Habeeb and Umar Yahaya.

The state commissioner of police (CP), Aminu Saleh, while parading the suspects, said that the ex-policeman’s son aka Askari was arrested on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, after a manhunt for him was launched over the alleged killing of one Yemi Bayero of Ago market, Ilorin.

Saleh added that the suspect confessed to carrying out the killing along with Abolaji Safti Ojulari, Adeyi and Tiro.

The CP also stated that Abolaji Safti Ojulari of Kankatu area in Illorin. has been a notorious cultist, adding that the suspect alongside 13 of his accomplices, reportedly killed 11 people, including a notorious hoodlum Bayo Ajia, between 2016 and 2018.

He said, “the suspect was arrested on May 5, 2018, after a manhunt. He has been in the command’s wanted list for over two years.

"He lives at Kankatu area Ilorin where he was hiding. He confessed to be an active member of Aiye confraternity. He also named his 13 accomplices.”

According to the CP, 26-years-old, Azeez Mayaki, was also arrested on Tuesday, noting that the suspect had confessed to the killing of one Lateef on February 2, 2018, at Ode Alfa Nda Ilorin.

“Also, one Suleiman Babatunde, male 26 of Gambari area of Ilorin was arrested after a discreet investigation linked him to the killing of one Owolabi, male at Amilegbe area of Ilorin in July 2017 with one accomplice, Olaitan,” he said.

May the souls of the deceased' rest in peace as the culprits of these heinous crimes are brought to book.

