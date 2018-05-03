Home > Gist > Metro >

Some Ghanaian MPs, pastors involved in homosexuality – Mama Zimbi

Mama Zimbi Some Ghanaian MPs, pastors involved in homosexuality

According to Mama Zimbi, most people have kept their actions under wraps because the act has not been legalized in the country.

Radio and television presenter Akumaa Mama Zimbi believes there are some high-ranking members of the Ghanaian society who are involved in the act of homosexuality.

She alleged that there are some Members of Parliament (MPs), Pastors and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) in the country who are deeply rooted in the practice of homosexuality.

Speaking on the Starr Chat show on Accra-based Starr FM, the actress cum presenter said “there are men of God, CEOs…and MPs who are into it (homosexuality).”

She, however, condemned that act, describing it as satanic and unacceptable in society.

According to her, “homosexuality is satanic…God didn’t create man and man, but man and woman.”

Mama Zimbi further advised parents to educate their children on sex early so they don’t fall into the act of homosexuality.

She urged wives to also engage their husbands in matters of sex, insisting sex plays a major role in every successful marriage.

