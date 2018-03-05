news

A truck driver has reportedly collapsed after some soldiers reportedly beat him up and fled the scene.

The incident took place Creek Road, Apapa, Lagos State after his truck broke down along the road.

According to the reports, the soldiers descended on him after he failed to bribe them over his broken-down truck.

The suspects reportedly fled the scene of the incident after the driver passed out.

A video clip shows the unconscious man on the floor while people attempted to resuscitate him.

Police assaulting civilians

Nigeria is one sad story after another of assault and victimization from the people who are sworn to protect same citizens they assault on a daily basis.

From extortion to framing and implicating innocent citizens as well as killing innocents with little or no regard for life, the police has proven on more than one occasion that they are not friends with the citizens that are responsible for their earnings.

Military regimes in Nigeria saw an intense violation of human rights as less attention was paid to the rule of law especially when it concerns civilians who are without wealth.

Democracy has hardly impacted the attitude of security personnel in respect to maintaining civility.

It is the year 2018 but under them, it feels like the military era of the 80's and early 90s' all over again.