Home > Gist > Metro >

Soldiers flee after beating truck driver over bribe [Watch]

In Lagos Truck driver collapses after beating from soldiers over bribe [Watch]

A video clip shows the unconscious man on the floor while people attempted to resuscitate him.

  • Published:
Army says it's ready to end 'romance' with Shekau play

Nigerian Army

(Telegraph)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A truck driver has reportedly collapsed after some soldiers reportedly beat him up and fled the scene.

The incident took place Creek Road, Apapa, Lagos State after his truck broke down along the road.

ALSO READ: 65 officers arrested by the police for various offences

According to the reports, the soldiers descended on him after he failed to bribe them over his broken-down truck.

 

The suspects reportedly fled the scene of the incident after the driver passed out.

A video clip shows the unconscious man on the floor while people attempted to resuscitate him.

Police assaulting civilians

Nigeria is one sad story after another of assault and victimization from the people who are sworn to protect same citizens they assault on a daily basis.

play

 

From extortion to framing and implicating innocent citizens as well as killing innocents with little or no regard for life, the police has proven on more than one occasion that they are not friends with the citizens that are responsible for their earnings.

ALSO READ: Policeman assaults civilian for proclaiming rights on ATM queue

Military regimes in Nigeria saw an intense violation of human rights as less attention was paid to the rule of law especially when it concerns civilians who are without wealth.

The soldier brutalising the bus driver play

The soldier brutalising the bus driver

(Punch)

 

Democracy has hardly impacted the attitude of security personnel in respect to maintaining civility.

It is the year 2018 but under them, it feels like the military era of the 80's and early 90s' all over again.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 #MeToo Nigerian women speak on rape and sexual abusebullet
2 Yahoo Boys 22 Nigerians arrested for online fraud in Ghanabullet
3 Wicked World 16-yr-old girl who was raped, impregnated by doctor, diesbullet

Related Articles

Police Is Your Friend Police officer spotted throwing stones at a woman [Video]
Radical President orders soldiers to rape women instead of shooting them
Scorned Love Soldier shoots student for refusing his advances in Plateau
"Mama Dey Go" The story of Ojodu-Berger's angelic traditional bone-healer
Remote Control This pretty lady ran mad shortly after her NYSC
Biafra South-South youth group calls for proscription of IPOB
IPOB 'How Biafra supporters brutalized us, collected N500 bribe' - Victim
In Ondo Policeman assaults civilian for proclaiming rights on ATM queue
Child Gangs Inside the brutal world of Ivory Coast's 'microbe' underworld

Metro

I rush inside the bus with another guy, and we almost collided.
In Plateau Two students killed in fatal accident
The deadly gun
Curiosity Killed The Cat Man shot and killed during attempt to test bulletproof vest
Christian Karembeu FIFA World Cup winner to arrive Nigeria
World Cup Trophy FIFA cup winner, Christian Karembeu, to arrive Nigeria
FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour with Coca-Cola
World Cup Trophy 2 days to take a selfie with the authentic FIFA cup